Experts make their picks for Alabama vs. Vanderbilt in Week 4

The reigning SEC Champions, Alabama Crimson Tide, begin conference play this week when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Tide opened as massive (40.5) point favorites, and for good reason. The Commodores have lost the last 21 games they have played in the conference, although they look slightly improved this year with a 3-1 record, and their only loss coming to a ranked Wake Forest.

The last time these two teams met was back in 2017 when the Tide traveled to Nashville to take on a ranked and undefeated Vanderbilt side. Alabama walked away victorious by a narrow margin of 59-0.

Alabama still has a lot of things they need to fix, especially offensively, so it’s important they get a few things ironed out this week before they head into the meat of their schedule.

Here are how the experts see things going down in Tuscaloosa this weekend.

Winners and Whiners

Winners and Whiners predict that the Alabama Crimson Tide should walk away easily victorious on Saturday. Alabama leads the country with 7.5 yards per carry, and that is going to give the Vanderbilt defense massive problems. The Vanderbilt defense also gives up nearly 300 yards through the air a game, expect Bryce Young to take note of that.

Winner: Alabama

Prediction: Alabama -40.5

Lineups

Lineups credit the Vanderbilt team for being more talented than they have been in the past few years. It has shown as the Commodores are 3-1 through three weeks with their only loss against a ranked Wake Forest. While they acknowledge that Alabama is significantly better and more talented, asking to cover a 40.5-point spread is a lot of points.

Winner: Alabama

Prediction: Vanderbilt +40.5

Fansided

The defending SEC champion Alabama Crimson Tide may struggle with the Commodores a bit more than the public may think according to Fansided. Vanderbilt currently averages 42 points per game which may be a tall task for the Crimson Tide defense, who to this point has played incredibly well and single handily saved the game in Texas.

Winner: Alabama

Prediction: Alabama 49, Vanderbilt 17

Yardbarker

The last time the Vanderbilt Commodores were able to knock off the Alabama Crimson Tide was 1993, and Yardbarker does not see that changing this weekend. Alabama is 25-3 in the SEC the past three seasons, but Coach Saban still spoke very highly of Vanderbilt and their athletes this week. The Commodores have scored on all 17 red-zone trips, including 15 touchdowns.

Winner: Alabama

Prediction: Vanderbilt +40.5

Sports Illustrated

Vanderbilt has already surpassed their 2021 win total after an outstanding 3-1 start this year, and they hold the SEC’s longest streak with 13 straight games forcing a takeaway. Sports Illustrated acknowledges this may be one of the beast Vanderbilt teams of the past decade, but Alabama will still be way too much. Alabama has won 49 of its last 50 games when scoring a TD on the opening drive, and if they get out to a hot start Saturday it could be an ugly one.

Winner: Alabama

Prediction: Alabama 45, Vanderbilt 10

