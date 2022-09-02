Experts make their picks for Alabama vs. Utah State in Week 1

Alabama football is set to begin its 2022 college football season at home against Utah State. There are a lot of question marks on this Crimson Tide team as many starters, especially on offense, left for the NFL.

Though Alabama is heavily favored, Utah State is a team that surprised many with its 2021 performance. The Aggies will also enter this game with the first-game nerves out of the way.

Utah State is undefeated this season (1-0) and the Crimson Tide are still searching for its first win (0-0). The storylines are plentiful in this matchup.

Here’s how the experts predict this game to go.

The College Football News predictions

The College Football News gives their unbiased account of Alabama vs Utah State. While much more talented than the Aggies, the Crimson Tide will have a new cast of offensive players making their debut or seeing meaningful snaps for the first time. Fortunately for Utah State, they already have a game under their belt and have had a week to work out some kinks.

Winner: Alabama

Score: 52-13

Sports Illustrated predictions

Sports Illustrated credits the Utah State Aggies for a successful 11-3 campaign in 2021 as well as returning 12 starters. The experience from a very solid roster is what. could give the Tide troubles. However, Will Anderson is just in a different world.

Winner: Alabama

Score: 42-17

FanSide prediction

FanSide is high on the Tide but acknowledges that 41.5 is a lot of points to cover as a favorite. While they expect the Tide to win, they don’t see them covering the spread.

Winner: Alabama

Score: N/A

247 Sports predictions

247 Sports has an entire cast of professionals that assess each game, and the staff was on the same page this week. All of the 247 Sports experts predict the Tide to win in a run away.

Winner: Alabama

Score(s): 52-10, 66-14, 45-10

The Atlanta Journal Constitution

While there isn’t much debate whether the Tide should walk away victorious, Nick Saban is 7-15 against the spread when he is a favorite of 40 or more points. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says Alabama fans have nothing to worry about, but maybe not bet on such a large spread.

Winner: Alabama

Score: N/A

The experts at College Football News

College Football News polled a series of experts on the Crimson Tide’s season-opener.

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Alabama

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Alabama

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Alabama*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Alabama*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama

Ethan Niewoehner, CFN Alabama

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Alabama*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Alabama

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Alabama

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Alabama

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Alabama

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Alabama

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Utah State

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

