Experts make their picks for Alabama vs. Tennessee in Week 7

The Third Saturday in October is upon us, and that means it’s time for the Alabama Crimson Tide to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in one of the SEC’s oldest and deepest rivalries. It is already one of the best rivalries in college football, but with all that’s at stake this weekend, it’s one of the most important match-ups of this college football season.

The Tide currently rides a 15-game winning streak against the Volunteers dating back to before Nick Saban’s tenure. However, this Volunteers side may be the best we have seen in some time. They are carried by Heisman Trophy hopeful Hendon Hooker and will have the whole city of Knoxville rocking behind them on Saturday in what will be an insane environment.

Experts have made their picks for his highly anticipated matchup, and it appears to all be leaning in favor of the Crimson Tide.

The Athletic

The Tennessee Volunteer’s offense has been one of the best in the country to start the 2022 campaign writes The Athletic. The Volunteers lead the country with 547 yards of offense per game and are second behind Ohio State with 46.8 points per game and have beaten all three ranked opponents they have faced this year. A win against the Tide would not only legitimize them in the SEC race, but suddenly catapults them into national title convention.

Winner: Alabama

Prediction: Tennessee +7.5

Winners and Whiners

Tennessee (+7.5) has been one of the most popular bets this weekend as people have seen some of the Tide’s big game struggles. However, Winners and Whiners is here to tell you to stay away from the rat poison and trust in Coach Nick Saban. The Volunteers pass defense has struggled massively to start 2022, and you can expect Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to pick them apart through the air if he plays. Defensively, the Tide will put up a much a tougher stand than Tennessee and that will be the difference in the game.

Winner: Alabama

Prediction: Alabama -7.5

Bet MGM

Not many people have made a living praying for Nick Saban’s downfall, and with all the world against him and the Tide, it seems like it’s time for him to remind everyone who he is. Both the Alabama and Tennessee offenses are incredibly potent and can hurt you with one big play, but Jahmyr Gibbs will be the difference-maker in this game according to Bet MGM. Gibbs has been incredibly efficient on the ground as well as essentially being the Tide’s most dependable receiver. Gibbs took over the Texas A&M and Arkansas games, and we will need a similar performance this weekend.

Winner: Alabama

Prediction: Alabama -7.5

Yahoo Sports

In what should be one of the most exciting games of the season writes Yahoo Sports, it really comes down to the health of Bryce Young. When he plays, he is the best player in college football, especially against a Volunteers defense that really struggles to stop the pass, but Saban is yet to officially say Bryce is playing. While Alabama might not look as dominant as they have in seasons past, don’t forget who still calls the shots at the end of the day for the Crimson Tide. The Volunteers attempt to break the streak will last another year.

Winner: Alabama

Prediction: Alabama 38, Tennessee 30

AZ Central

Alabama has defeated the Volunteers in 15 straight seasons and scored 48 points per game in those matchups for a reason. Alabama is a better team overall and Saban has made a living proving people wrong that doubt him says AZ Central. The atmosphere will be electric, but Saban has walked into more intimidating environments than this weekend, his boys will be ready to go. 15 years in a row isn’t a fluke.

Winner: Alabama

Prediction: Alabama -7.5

