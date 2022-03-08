Who are the experts picking to win the SEC Tournament?

On Wednesday the SEC Tournament will officially tip off. It will begin with the 12-13 and 11-14 matchups.

The Auburn Tigers will have to wait until Thursday before they learn who they will face on Friday. With the tournament set to start, we are looking at the expert picks for the conference.

CBS Sports

Auburn has three analysts picking them to win this tournament again. The Tigers won it in the 2019 season. This is how the panel at CBS Sports picked the SEC Tournament:

Gary Parrish: Kentucky

Matt Norlander: Auburn

Kyle Boone: Arkansas

David Cobb: Auburn

Chip Patterson: Auburn

Jerry Palm: Kentucky

Auburn is the favorite amongst the expert picks 3-2-1. The Razorbacks might be the dark horse in the tournament but it could come down to Auburn and Kentucky for the title. If either wins it all, that could help make their case as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The latest bracketology has Auburn as a top seed in the big dance.

List

Best odds to win the SEC Tournament per Tipico Sportsbook

List

Updated bracketology and analytics for Auburn men's basketball

Contact/Follow us @AuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB