Who are experts picking in Penn State’s Week 1 matchup at Wisconsin?

Penn State football is almost here, and there are several analysts that have made predictions for the big game this weekend. The Big Ten as a whole is coming off a disappointing 2020 season and they hope to bounce back this year.

Experts picked the most underrated and overrated teams in each conference. First, CBS Sports picked Penn State as the most underrated team in the Big Ten after coming off a struggling 2020 season.

The Nittany Lions are under a new offensive coordinator the season in Mike Yurich. So, we will see a revamped offense lead by quarterback Sean Clifford.

Penn State also dealt with injuries and opt-outs last season due to COVID. Yes, the team struggled and finished what was their worst season under head coach James Franklin. However, with a new, revamped and fully healthy offense, Penn State can easily make some noise early in this football game.

Of the expert picks, the predictions seem to be right in the middle for this matchup. One 247 Sports analyst mentioned that this game will come down to the performance of Sean Clifford. That same analyst had Wisconsin winning by a possession and another had Penn State winning by just three points.

The Nittany Lions Wire writers also made our own predictions as well, two of the three picking Penn State over Wisconsin.

Of every expert pick out there, they all had this finishing in a close game. We all know how loud Camp Randall Stadium can be. Penn State has been in this situation before. They are coming off winning the last four games last season. Can they pick up right where they left off?

