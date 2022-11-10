Who are the experts picking in Penn State’s matchup against Maryland?

Penn State takes on Maryland this week in what could turn out to be a more intriguing matchup this Saturday.

Sure, the Terrapins lost to Wisconsin 23-10 last week, but they nearly beat Michigan on the road earlier in the season, and much of their losses have been one-possession games.

Maryland is a better team than what people give them credit for.

So, who are the experts picking for Penn State’s matchup against Maryland on Saturday? Let’s take a look.

First, let’s take a look at some of the key Maryland players to watch on Saturday.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been fairly average this season, throwing for just over 2,000 passing yards, on 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has done all that while posting a 69.7 quarterback rating.

The Terrapins’ top receiver is Rakim Jarrett, who currently has 376 yards and three touchdown receptions.

Maryland’s run game isn’t as efficient as their passing game, averaging less than 200 rushing yards per game. The Terrapins’ top rusher is running back Roman Hembry, who currently has 747 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Now, let’s get back to our expert picks.

To start, ESPN is giving Penn State a 78.1% chance to win on Saturday, while Maryland has just a 21.9% chance to win.

Next up, we have the writers over at College Football News. The consensus pick was Penn State defeating Maryland. However, there was one writer who has the Terrapins pulling off the upset over the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Next up, we have the writers over at Athlon Sports. Of the three writers, they are all picking the Nittany Lions to take down the Terrapins on Saturday.

For our last one, we have Brad Shepard from Bleacher Report. As mentioned, Maryland is a better team than what people give them credit for. Shepard seems to think that as well. Last month, Penn State almost lost to a struggling Northwestern but pulled away with a 17-7 win. For this matchup, Shepard is also predicting a close score, with the Nittany Lions once again getting the win with a final score of 30-21.

Story continues

Penn State has the talent to take down Maryland on Saturday. Will they win this game? Many of our experts think they will.

List

Tale of the Tape: Comparing Penn State and Maryland

Related

Penn State's freshman running back duo having historic season Penn State moves up in latest College Football Playoff rankings Landon Tengwall to miss remainder of season Penn State offensive lineman announces decision for 2023 Penn State men's basketball 2022-23 schedule

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire