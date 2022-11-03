Penn State is on the road this week against the Indiana Hoosiers. Both teams are looking to have bounce-back games.

Sean Clifford struggled immensely last weekend against the Buckeyes, and is looking to bounce back this week against Indiana.

As for Indiana, their offense has two SEC transfers this season. One of them is Missouri transfer quarterback Connor Bazelak and the other one is Auburn transfer running back Shaun Sivers.

The Nittany Lions also bring in two offensive transfers. One of them is Western Kentucky transfer wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley and the other one is Cornell transfer offensive tackle Hunter Nourzad.

So, who are the experts picking for Penn State’s matchup at Indiana? Let’s take a look.

Let’s take a brief look at some key players from Indiana.

Hoosiers quarterback Connor Bazelak currently has just over 2,000 yards passing with a 46.2 quarterback rating.

Indiana also has Auburn transfer Shaun Sivers, who currently has 405 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season.

Indiana’s top pass-catcher is junior wide receiver Cam Campers, who currently has 569 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, let’s get back to our expert picks.

To start, ESPN currently has the Nittany Lions with an 83.1% chance to beat the Hoosiers, while Indiana has just a 15.9% chance to win on Saturday.

Next up, we have Bleacher Report. After a loss to Ohio State, the writer has the Nittany Lions taking down the Hoosiers with a final score of 32-17.

Next up, we have the writers over at Athlon Sports. Of the three, they all have the Nittany Lions taking down the Hoosiers.

Lastly, we have the writers over at College Football News. Of the writers, they all had Penn State taking down Indiana on Saturday. However, there was one writer that did a coin flip pick and ended up with the Hoosiers.

Anything can happen, but many of the experts out there have the Nittany Lions taking down the Hoosiers on the road on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire