Penn State is back home once again to take on Northwestern. This is an important game for them heading into their bye week as they have three tough matchups ahead after that.

Seemingly, many experts have been correct on just about every matchup for the Nittany Lions thus far.

Penn State has a lot of momentum going its way right now. Northwestern hasn’t really played anyone good yet this season. In fact, just about every matchup they have lost has been within one possession.

They nearly lost to Nebraska, a game the Cornhuskers probably should’ve had in the bag but they blew a multiple-score lead.

This will be Northwestern’s first real test of the season against a Penn State defense that has played fairly well after losing a ton of talent. But, the only competition they have really played thus far is Purdue Week 1, a game where they won 35-31.

So, who are the experts picking for Penn State’s matchup against Northwestern this week? Let’s take a look.

This wouldn’t really be a game where Penn State would be put on upset alert.

To start, ESPN has Penn State with a 96.9% chance to win while Northwestern has just a 3.1% chance to win.

Next up, we have the writers over at Athlon Sports. Of the three writers, all of them have Penn State taking down Northwestern.

Now, let’s head over to College Football News, where a plethora of writers have made their predictions for this matchup. There were no upset picks for this one. Every writer from the group has Penn State defeating Northwestern.

Next up, we have Kerry Miller from Bleacher Report. Miller gave a full prediction of the game on Saturday. Penn State’s Nick Singleton is continuing to impress at the collegiate level. Miller did mention the Nittany Lions being efficient on the ground, and Singleton is a big factor in that for Penn State.

Miller has Penn State beating Northwestern with a score of 45-17.

As many analysts are predicting, this should be another easy matchup for the Nittany Lions. If there is one thing to know about Northwestern, it is that they turn the ball over quite a bit. That is where Penn State’s defense comes in.

This should be an easy win for Penn State on Saturday against a struggling Northwestern team.

