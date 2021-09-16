Who are the experts picking in Penn State’s matchup vs. Auburn

We are just two days away from one of the more anticipated matchups of the week. The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Auburn Tigers.

Penn State currently sits at a 62.1% chance to win Saturday’s game compared to Auburn’s 37.9%, according to ESPN.

Who are the experts picking for this matchup? Let’s take a look.

A few of the writers, including several of the college wire editors, got together and made their predictions for this week’s matchups. What was interesting what is that there were only two votes for Auburn to pull off the upset.

One factor worth noting is that Auburn has not played any competition in the first two weeks. So, this will be their first test, and Penn State certainly won’t make it easy.

Four writers from The Athletic made their predictions and they were right down the middle for this game.

Auburn’s offense is lead by quarterback Bo Nix, who has had an up-and-down collegiate career. One player to keep an eye on is running back Tank Bigsby, who has taken the college football world by storm.

Auburn lost two of their best receivers to the NFL in Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz. The leader of the receiver room is now senior Demetris Robertson. Penn State has a tough secondary. It will be impressive if Robertson can have a productive game against them.

This is an intriguing matchup that will have everyone on their feet come Saturday. Will Auburn pull off the upset? Or will Penn State outlast them in Happy Valley.

