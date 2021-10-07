Who are the experts picking in Penn State’s matchup at Iowa?

Sam Dehring
·1 min read

We are just days away from one of the most intriguing matchups in college football this season with Penn State hitting the road for a top-four showdown with the Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend. It is the most hyped game in the series history and will be thrown in the national spotlight this weekend on FOX.

So, who are the experts picking for this intriguing Big Ten matchup? Let’s dive deeper into the predictions.

To start, a bunch of writers got together and made their week six predictions. The consensus vote came to Iowa defeating Penn State.

Another Sporting News website is predicting Penn State to beat Iowa 22-21 in a huge upset.

This game will have huge implications on who will be in the College Football Playoff. Both teams have been playing extremely well this season, and the strength of their schedules is about the same.

Lastly, a group of three writers from Athlon Sports got together and made their predictions for this week’s matchups. Of the three, two of them picked a Penn State to beat Iowa on the road in an upset.

This is the most exciting matchup of the week. With both teams currently in the top four, teams like Cincinnati and Oklahoma will be really looking at this one for a potential upset. Cincinnati should have a fairly easy matchup against the Temple, while Oklahoma takes on Texas in the Red River Showdown.

Several experts have this game split down the middle between Penn State and Iowa, and a good amount of them are low-scoring. One of the most anticipating matchups of the season is just two days away.

