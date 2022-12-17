Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Steelers?

With two straight wins and a clear path to an NFC South title, the Carolina Panthers are suddenly picking up steam. Are they doing the same across the expert picks?

Let’s see who’s picking who in the Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

USA TODAY: Push

Panthers (3): Chris Bumbaca, Nate Davis, Lorenzo Reyes

Steelers (3): Jarrett Bell, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon

NFL.com: Panthers

Panthers (9): Colleen Wolfe, Marcas Grant, Nick Shook, Adam Rank, Maurice Jones-Drew, Kevin Patra, Eric Edholm, Marc Sessler

Steelers (1): Grant Gordon

ESPN: Panthers

Panthers (5): Stephania Bell, Mike Clay, Laura Rutledge, Domonique Foxworth, Dan Graziano

Steelers (3): Matt Bowen, Jeremy Fowler, Seth Wickersham

CBS Sports: Panthers

Panthers (6): Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Jason La Canfora, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Ryan Wilson

Steelers (2): John Breech, Jared Dubin

Pro Football Talk: Push

Panthers (1): Michael David Smith

Steelers (1): Mike Florio

Overall

Panthers: 24

Steelers: 10

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire