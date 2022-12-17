Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Steelers?
With two straight wins and a clear path to an NFC South title, the Carolina Panthers are suddenly picking up steam. Are they doing the same across the expert picks?
Let’s see who’s picking who in the Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
USA TODAY: Push
Panthers (3): Chris Bumbaca, Nate Davis, Lorenzo Reyes
Steelers (3): Jarrett Bell, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon
NFL.com: Panthers
Panthers (9): Colleen Wolfe, Marcas Grant, Nick Shook, Adam Rank, Maurice Jones-Drew, Kevin Patra, Eric Edholm, Marc Sessler
Steelers (1): Grant Gordon
ESPN: Panthers
Panthers (5): Stephania Bell, Mike Clay, Laura Rutledge, Domonique Foxworth, Dan Graziano
Steelers (3): Matt Bowen, Jeremy Fowler, Seth Wickersham
CBS Sports: Panthers
Panthers (6): Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Jason La Canfora, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Ryan Wilson
Steelers (2): John Breech, Jared Dubin
Pro Football Talk: Push
Panthers (1): Michael David Smith
Steelers (1): Mike Florio
Overall
Panthers: 24
Steelers: 10
