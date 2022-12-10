Breaking News:

Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Seahawks?

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

Even at 4-8, the Carolina Panthers have a little bit of hope left for a playoff run here in 2022. But do the experts have any hope for them in their Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks?

Um . . .

USA TODAY: Seahawks

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks (7): Jarrett Bell, Chris Bumbaca, Nate Davis, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Lorenzo Reyes

NFL.com: Seahawks

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers (1): Daniel Jeremiah

Seahawks (9): Colleen Wolfe, Marcas Grant, Grant Gordon, Nick Shook, Adam Rank, Maurice Jones-Drew, Kevin Patra, Eric Edholm, Marc Sessler

ESPN: Seahawks

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks (7): Stephania Bell, Mike Clay, Matt Bowen, Laura Rutledge, Seth Wickersham, Domonique Foxworth, Dan Graziano

CBS Sports: Seahawks

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks (8): Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Jason La Canfora, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, John Breech, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson

Pro Football Talk: Seahawks

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks (2): Mike Florio, Michael David Smith

Overall

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers: 1

Seahawks: 33

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

