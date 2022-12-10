Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Seahawks?

The Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Baker Mayfield was waived by Carolina on Monday and claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. Mayfield could only wonder what Friday will bring in this wild week of his life, but the former No. 1 overall pick knows it probably won't be more fun than one of the most amazing moments of his bumpy NFL journey. ''I don't know if you could write it any better than that,'' Mayfield said.