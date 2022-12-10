Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Seahawks?
Even at 4-8, the Carolina Panthers have a little bit of hope left for a playoff run here in 2022. But do the experts have any hope for them in their Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks?
Um . . .
USA TODAY: Seahawks
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Seahawks (7): Jarrett Bell, Chris Bumbaca, Nate Davis, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Lorenzo Reyes
NFL.com: Seahawks
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers (1): Daniel Jeremiah
Seahawks (9): Colleen Wolfe, Marcas Grant, Grant Gordon, Nick Shook, Adam Rank, Maurice Jones-Drew, Kevin Patra, Eric Edholm, Marc Sessler
ESPN: Seahawks
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Seahawks (7): Stephania Bell, Mike Clay, Matt Bowen, Laura Rutledge, Seth Wickersham, Domonique Foxworth, Dan Graziano
CBS Sports: Seahawks
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Seahawks (8): Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Jason La Canfora, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, John Breech, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson
Pro Football Talk: Seahawks
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Seahawks (2): Mike Florio, Michael David Smith
Overall
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers: 1
Seahawks: 33
