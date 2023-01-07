Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Saints?
Thanks to last week’s win by the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this week’s divisional showdown between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints have zero playoff implications. That, however, doesn’t mean these two rivals won’t be trying to duke it out for a win.
Here’s who the experts think will get that dub on Sunday.
USA TODAY: Saints
Saints (3): Safid Deen, Lorenzo Reyes, Richard Morin
NFL.com: Saints
Panthers (3): Colleen Wolfe, Daniel Jeremiah, Marc Sessler
Saints (7): Grant Gordon, Marcas Grant, Nick Shook, Adam Rank, Maurice Jones-Drew, Kevin Patra, Eric Edholm
ESPN: Saints
Panthers (1): Dan Graziano
Saints (5): Stephania Bell, Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Domonique Foxworth, Seth Wickersham
CBS Sports: Saints
Saints (8): Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Jason La Canfora, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Jared Dubin
Pro Football Talk: Saints
Saints (2): Mike Florio, Michael David Smith
Overall
Panthers: 4
Saints: 25
