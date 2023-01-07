Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Saints?

Thanks to last week’s win by the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this week’s divisional showdown between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints have zero playoff implications. That, however, doesn’t mean these two rivals won’t be trying to duke it out for a win.

Here’s who the experts think will get that dub on Sunday.

USA TODAY: Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Saints (3): Safid Deen, Lorenzo Reyes, Richard Morin

Click for all of their picks

NFL.com: Saints

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers (3): Colleen Wolfe, Daniel Jeremiah, Marc Sessler

Saints (7): Grant Gordon, Marcas Grant, Nick Shook, Adam Rank, Maurice Jones-Drew, Kevin Patra, Eric Edholm

Click for all of their picks

ESPN: Saints

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers (1): Dan Graziano

Saints (5): Stephania Bell, Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Domonique Foxworth, Seth Wickersham

Click for all of their picks

CBS Sports: Saints

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Saints (8): Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Jason La Canfora, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Jared Dubin

Click for all of their picks

Pro Football Talk: Saints

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Saints (2): Mike Florio, Michael David Smith

Click for all of their picks

Overall

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers: 4

Saints: 25

[listicle id=665771]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire