Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Lions?

For their Week 16 matchup, the Carolina Panthers will be hosting one of the league’s most likable squads at the moment in the white-hot Detroit Lions. And, uh, it shows . . .

Here’s who the experts are picking for this Christmas Eve meeting.

USA TODAY: Lions

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers (1): Lorenzo Reyes

Lions (5): Jarrett Bell, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Chris Bumbaca, Nate Davis

Click for all of their picks

NFL.com: Lions

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers (2): Colleen Wolfe, Daniel Jeremiah

Lions (8): Marcas Grant, Nick Shook, Adam Rank, Maurice Jones-Drew, Kevin Patra, Eric Edholm, Marc Sessler, Grant Gordon

Click for all of their picks

ESPN: Lions

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers (1): Seth Wickersham

Lions (4): Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Laura Rutledge, Dan Graziano

Click for all of their picks

CBS Sports: Lions

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers (1): Will Brinson

Lions (7): Pete Prisco, Jason La Canfora, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Jared Dubin

Click for all of their picks

Pro Football Talk: Lions

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Lions (2): Mike Florio, Michael David Smith

Click for all of their picks

Overall

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers: 5

Lions: 26

