Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Lions?
For their Week 16 matchup, the Carolina Panthers will be hosting one of the league’s most likable squads at the moment in the white-hot Detroit Lions. And, uh, it shows . . .
Here’s who the experts are picking for this Christmas Eve meeting.
USA TODAY: Lions
Panthers (1): Lorenzo Reyes
Lions (5): Jarrett Bell, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Chris Bumbaca, Nate Davis
NFL.com: Lions
Panthers (2): Colleen Wolfe, Daniel Jeremiah
Lions (8): Marcas Grant, Nick Shook, Adam Rank, Maurice Jones-Drew, Kevin Patra, Eric Edholm, Marc Sessler, Grant Gordon
ESPN: Lions
Panthers (1): Seth Wickersham
Lions (4): Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Laura Rutledge, Dan Graziano
CBS Sports: Lions
Panthers (1): Will Brinson
Lions (7): Pete Prisco, Jason La Canfora, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Jared Dubin
Pro Football Talk: Lions
Lions (2): Mike Florio, Michael David Smith
Overall
Panthers: 5
Lions: 26
