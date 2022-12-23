Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Lions?

Anthony Rizzuti
For their Week 16 matchup, the Carolina Panthers will be hosting one of the league’s most likable squads at the moment in the white-hot Detroit Lions. And, uh, it shows . . .

Here’s who the experts are picking for this Christmas Eve meeting.

USA TODAY: Lions

Panthers (1): Lorenzo Reyes

Lions (5): Jarrett Bell, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Chris Bumbaca, Nate Davis

NFL.com: Lions

Panthers (2): Colleen Wolfe, Daniel Jeremiah

Lions (8): Marcas Grant, Nick Shook, Adam Rank, Maurice Jones-Drew, Kevin Patra, Eric Edholm, Marc Sessler, Grant Gordon

ESPN: Lions

Panthers (1): Seth Wickersham

Lions (4): Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Laura Rutledge, Dan Graziano

CBS Sports: Lions

Panthers (1): Will Brinson

Lions (7): Pete Prisco, Jason La Canfora, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Jared Dubin

Pro Football Talk: Lions

Lions (2): Mike Florio, Michael David Smith

Overall

Panthers: 5

Lions: 26

