Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Falcons?

Who do the experts think will come away with a win and a claim to first place atop the NFC South on Sunday?

Here are the picks for Week 8’s matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

USA TODAY: Falcons

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Falcons (6): Jarrett Bell, Chris Bumbaca, Nate Davis, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Lorenzo Reyes

Click for all of their picks

ESPN: Falcons

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers (1): Jason Reid

Falcons (6): Mike Clay, Matt Bowen, Jeremy Fowler, Seth Wickersham, Dan Graziano, Laura Rutledge

Click for all of their picks

NFL.com: Falcons

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers (2): Colleen Wolfe, Nick Shook

Falcons (8): Daniel Jeremiah Maurice Jones-Drew, Marcas Grant, Grant Gordon, Kevin Patra, Eric Edholm, Marc Sessler, Adam Rank

Click for all of their picks

CBS Sports: Falcons

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers (1): Jason La Canfora

Falcons (7): Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, John Breech, Dave Richard, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, Jamey Eisenberg

Click for all of their picks

Pro Football Talk: Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers (1): Mike Florio

Falcons (2): Chris Simms, Michael David Smith

Click for all of their picks

Overall

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers: 5

Falcons: 29

[listicle id=660972]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire