Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Falcons?
Who do the experts think will come away with a win and a claim to first place atop the NFC South on Sunday?
Here are the picks for Week 8’s matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.
USA TODAY: Falcons
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Falcons (6): Jarrett Bell, Chris Bumbaca, Nate Davis, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Lorenzo Reyes
ESPN: Falcons
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers (1): Jason Reid
Falcons (6): Mike Clay, Matt Bowen, Jeremy Fowler, Seth Wickersham, Dan Graziano, Laura Rutledge
NFL.com: Falcons
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers (2): Colleen Wolfe, Nick Shook
Falcons (8): Daniel Jeremiah Maurice Jones-Drew, Marcas Grant, Grant Gordon, Kevin Patra, Eric Edholm, Marc Sessler, Adam Rank
CBS Sports: Falcons
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers (1): Jason La Canfora
Falcons (7): Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, John Breech, Dave Richard, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, Jamey Eisenberg
Pro Football Talk: Falcons
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers (1): Mike Florio
Falcons (2): Chris Simms, Michael David Smith
Overall
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers: 5
Falcons: 29
