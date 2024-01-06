Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Buccaneers?
Can the Carolina Panthers play spoiler in their regular-season finale and prevent a third straight NFC South title for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
Here’s who the experts are siding with in Week 18:
USA TODAY: Buccaneers (8-0)
Panthers (0):
Buccaneers (8): Jarrett Bell, Chris Bumbaca, Nate Davis, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Victoria Hernandez, Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz, Lorenzo Reyes
Click here for all of their picks
NFL.com: Buccaneers (9-1)
Panthers (1): Adam Rank
Buccaneers (9): Colleen Wolfe, Daniel Jeremiah, Adam Rank, Marcas Grant, Marc Sessler, Maurice Jones-Drew, Grant Gordon, Nick Shook, Eric Edholm, Kevin Patra
Click here for all of their picks
ESPN: Buccaneers (7-0)
Panthers (0):
Buccaneers (7): Mike Clay, Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano, Kimberly A. Martin, Eric Moody, Jason Reid, Seth Wickersham
Click here for all of their picks
CBS Sports: Buccaneers (8-0)
Panthers (0):
Buccaneers (8): Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Tyler Sullivan, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg
Click here for all of their picks
Pro Football Talk: Buccaneers (2-0)
Panthers (0):
Buccaneers (2): Mike Florio, Chris Simms
Click here for all of their picks
Overall
Panthers: 1
Buccaneers: 34
