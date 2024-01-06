Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Buccaneers?

Can the Carolina Panthers play spoiler in their regular-season finale and prevent a third straight NFC South title for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Here’s who the experts are siding with in Week 18:

USA TODAY: Buccaneers (8-0)

Panthers (0):

Buccaneers (8): Jarrett Bell, Chris Bumbaca, Nate Davis, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Victoria Hernandez, Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz, Lorenzo Reyes

NFL.com: Buccaneers (9-1)

Panthers (1): Adam Rank

Buccaneers (9): Colleen Wolfe, Daniel Jeremiah, Adam Rank, Marcas Grant, Marc Sessler, Maurice Jones-Drew, Grant Gordon, Nick Shook, Eric Edholm, Kevin Patra

ESPN: Buccaneers (7-0)

Panthers (0):

Buccaneers (7): Mike Clay, Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano, Kimberly A. Martin, Eric Moody, Jason Reid, Seth Wickersham

CBS Sports: Buccaneers (8-0)

Panthers (0):

Buccaneers (8): Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Tyler Sullivan, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg

Pro Football Talk: Buccaneers (2-0)

Panthers (0):

Buccaneers (2): Mike Florio, Chris Simms

Overall

Panthers: 1

Buccaneers: 34

