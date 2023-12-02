Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Buccaneers?

Will the 1-10 Carolina Panthers raise the victory flag in Tampa Bay on Sunday? Well, a handful of league experts actually think that’ll be the case.

Here are this week’s picks for the team’s NFC South clash with the Buccaneers:

USA TODAY: Buccaneers (8-0)

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers (0):

Buccaneers (8): Jarrett Bell, Chris Bumbaca, Nate Davis, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Victoria Hernandez, Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz, Lorenzo Reyes

Click here for all of their picks

NFL.com: Buccaneers (8-2)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers (2): Colleen Wolfe, Marc Sessler

Buccaneers (8): Daniel Jeremiah, Adam Rank, Marcas Grant, Maurice Jones-Drew, Grant Gordon, Nick Shook, Eric Edholm, Kevin Patra

Click here for all of their picks

ESPN: Buccaneers (9-1)

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers (1): Dan Graziano

Buccaneers (9): Stephania Bell, Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Jeremy Fowler, Kimberly A. Martin, Eric Moody, Jason Reid, Lindsey Thiry, Seth Wickersham

Click here for all of their picks

CBS Sports: Buccaneers (6-2)

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers (2): Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson

Buccaneers (6): Pete Prisco, Jared Dubin, John Breech, Tyler Sullivan, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg

Click here for all of their picks

Pro Football Talk: Buccaneers (2-0)

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers (0):

Buccaneers (2): Mike Florio, Chris Simms

Click here for all of their picks

Overall

The Tennessean

Panthers: 5

Buccaneers: 33

[lawrence-related id=686389,686380,686367]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire