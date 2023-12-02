Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Buccaneers?
Will the 1-10 Carolina Panthers raise the victory flag in Tampa Bay on Sunday? Well, a handful of league experts actually think that’ll be the case.
Here are this week’s picks for the team’s NFC South clash with the Buccaneers:
USA TODAY: Buccaneers (8-0)
Panthers (0):
Buccaneers (8): Jarrett Bell, Chris Bumbaca, Nate Davis, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Victoria Hernandez, Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz, Lorenzo Reyes
Click here for all of their picks
NFL.com: Buccaneers (8-2)
Panthers (2): Colleen Wolfe, Marc Sessler
Buccaneers (8): Daniel Jeremiah, Adam Rank, Marcas Grant, Maurice Jones-Drew, Grant Gordon, Nick Shook, Eric Edholm, Kevin Patra
Click here for all of their picks
ESPN: Buccaneers (9-1)
Panthers (1): Dan Graziano
Buccaneers (9): Stephania Bell, Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Jeremy Fowler, Kimberly A. Martin, Eric Moody, Jason Reid, Lindsey Thiry, Seth Wickersham
Click here for all of their picks
CBS Sports: Buccaneers (6-2)
Panthers (2): Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson
Buccaneers (6): Pete Prisco, Jared Dubin, John Breech, Tyler Sullivan, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg
Click here for all of their picks
Pro Football Talk: Buccaneers (2-0)
Panthers (0):
Buccaneers (2): Mike Florio, Chris Simms
Click here for all of their picks
Overall
Panthers: 5
Buccaneers: 33
