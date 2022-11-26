Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Broncos?
For the first time in a long time, a decent amount of experts are actually confident in the Carolina Panthers’ chances. So, let’s see who has the faith for Week 12’s matchup with the Denver Broncos.
USA TODAY: Broncos
Panthers (1): Jarrett Bell
Broncos (5): Chris Bumbaca, Nate Davis, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Lorenzo Reyes
NFL.com: Split
Panthers (5): Adam Rank, Maurice Jones-Drew, Kevin Patra, Eric Edholm, Marc Sessler
Broncos (5): Colleen Wolfe, Daniel Jeremiah, Marcas Grant, Grant Gordon, Nick Shook
CBS Sports: Panthers
Panthers (5): Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Jason La Canfora, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg
Broncos (3): John Breech, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson
Pro Football Talk: Broncos
Broncos (2): Mike Florio, Michael David Smith
Overall
Panthers: 11
Broncos: 15
