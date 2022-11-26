Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Broncos?

Anthony Rizzuti
For the first time in a long time, a decent amount of experts are actually confident in the Carolina Panthers’ chances. So, let’s see who has the faith for Week 12’s matchup with the Denver Broncos.

USA TODAY: Broncos

Panthers (1): Jarrett Bell

Broncos (5): Chris Bumbaca, Nate Davis, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Lorenzo Reyes

NFL.com: Split

Panthers (5): Adam Rank, Maurice Jones-Drew, Kevin Patra, Eric Edholm, Marc Sessler

Broncos (5): Colleen Wolfe, Daniel Jeremiah, Marcas Grant, Grant Gordon, Nick Shook

CBS Sports: Panthers

Panthers (5): Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Jason La Canfora, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg

Broncos (3): John Breech, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson

Pro Football Talk: Broncos

Broncos (2): Mike Florio, Michael David Smith

Overall

Panthers: 11

Broncos: 15

