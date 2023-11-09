Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Bears?

Can you feel the anticipation for this week’s Thursday night showdown between the 1-7 Carolina Panthers and the 2-7 Chicago Bears?

Oh, wait. You can’t? Well, maybe we can’t blame you.

Anyway, here’s who the experts are feeling in their picks for this Week 10 matchup:

USA TODAY: Bears (7-1)

Panthers (1): Nate Davis

Bears (7): Jarrett Bell, Chris Bumbaca, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Victoria Hernandez, Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz, Lorenzo Reyes

NFL.com: Bears (9-0-1)

Panthers (0):

Bears (9): Colleen Wolfe, Adam Rank, Marcas Grant, Marc Sessler, Maurice Jones-Drew, Grant Gordon, Nick Shook, Eric Edholm, Kevin Patra

Tie (1): Daniel Jeremiah

ESPN: Bears (4-2)

Panthers (2): Eric Moody, Seth Wickersham

Bears (4): Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Dan Graziano, Jason Reid

CBS Sports: Bears (7-1)

Panthers (1): Will Brinson

Bears (7): Pete Prisco, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Tyler Sullivan, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg

Pro Football Talk: Bears (2-0)

Panthers (0):

Bears (2): Mike Florio, Chris Simms

Overall

Panthers: 4

Bears: 29

Neither: 1

