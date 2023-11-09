Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Bears?
Can you feel the anticipation for this week’s Thursday night showdown between the 1-7 Carolina Panthers and the 2-7 Chicago Bears?
Oh, wait. You can’t? Well, maybe we can’t blame you.
Anyway, here’s who the experts are feeling in their picks for this Week 10 matchup:
USA TODAY: Bears (7-1)
Panthers (1): Nate Davis
Bears (7): Jarrett Bell, Chris Bumbaca, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Victoria Hernandez, Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz, Lorenzo Reyes
Click here for all of their picks
NFL.com: Bears (9-0-1)
Panthers (0):
Bears (9): Colleen Wolfe, Adam Rank, Marcas Grant, Marc Sessler, Maurice Jones-Drew, Grant Gordon, Nick Shook, Eric Edholm, Kevin Patra
Tie (1): Daniel Jeremiah
Click here for all of their picks
ESPN: Bears (4-2)
Panthers (2): Eric Moody, Seth Wickersham
Bears (4): Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Dan Graziano, Jason Reid
Click here for all of their picks
CBS Sports: Bears (7-1)
Panthers (1): Will Brinson
Bears (7): Pete Prisco, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Tyler Sullivan, Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg
Click here for all of their picks
Pro Football Talk: Bears (2-0)
Panthers (0):
Bears (2): Mike Florio, Chris Simms
Click here for all of their picks
Overall
Panthers: 4
Bears: 29
Neither: 1
[lawrence-related id=684875,684870,684820]