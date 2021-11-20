How are the Experts picking Oklahoma vs. Iowa State?

Championship November didn’t get off to the start we’ve grown accustomed to, but the Oklahoma Sooners have a chance to right the ship and stay in contention for the Big 12 if they can play better this week against Iowa State.

The Sooners come into this matchup off of the worst offensive performance in Lincoln Riley’s tenure, but not at all indicative of the talent level this team has to offer. Iowa State poses a tough challenge, but I don’t expect the Oklahoma Sooners to play as poorly as they did last week.

The Sooners have looked much better at home than on the road in recent weeks. Road trips to Lawrence and Waco didn’t fair well for Caleb Williams on the Sooners, but back in Norman, the Sooners should feel comfortable and ready to start strong against Iowa State.

Across the college football world, it appears analysts are split on how they see this game turning out. Below, we’ve gathered picks from across the country and a few from colleagues covering the Sooners to share with you before the Sooners and Iowa State kick off today at 11 a.m.

Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report: Iowa State

Iowa State was supposed to have one of the best defenses in the country, but things have fallen apart for the Cyclones as of late. They shut down floundering Texas in Week 10, but that performance was bookended by losses to West Virginia and Texas Tech in which they allowed at least 320 yards and three touchdowns through the air. That was a particularly troubling development this past weekend against freshman Donovan Smith, who was making his first career start. Then again, Baylor gave up more than 500 total yards to a quarterback (TCU’s Chandler Morris) making his first career start the week before it faced Oklahoma, and then the Bears went out and suffocated the Sooners offense. What we’ll get from Oklahoma’s offense has been a mystery on a week-to-week basis all season, and now it appears they have another “Spencer Rattler or Caleb Williams?” debate on their hands. It once felt like Oklahoma was going to have a 2014 Florida State-type of season, winning close game after close game before getting smoked in the postseason. But now it feels more like 2017 Miami, which started 10-0 before losing three straight. Iowa State pulls off the road upset. Iowa State 31, Oklahoma 28

Sports Illustrated College Analysts: Oklahoma 3 of 5

Sports Illustrated Expert Picks for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

Allen Kenney, Athlon Sports: Oklahoma

For the Cyclones, methodical drives on offense will be key. Between Hall, the tight ends and receiver Xavier Hutchinson, ISU will have opportunities to use its physicality to bully the OU defense. So long as Purdy avoids one of the periodic meltdowns that have plagued him throughout his career, ISU should have a shot to win this game late. The Sooners do get the benefit of playing at home in the final appearance at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium for a number of veterans who have won lots of games in their careers. Assuming Williams settles down back in front of a friendly crowd, it should propel OU to a tight win. Prediction: Oklahoma 31, Iowa State 28

Seth Oliveras, Crimson and Cream Machine

I expect Oklahoma’s offense to look a little more comfortable early on compared to its rough showing in Waco, but ISU’s defense will rise up and collect their fair share of stops to keep this one from getting away from them. Caleb Williams should play better after the worst performance by far of his young career, but unless the Sooners can establish their ground game consistently, the true freshman QB could be in for another long day against a highly capable Cyclones defense. Speaking of D, OU’s defense will have its hands full with RB Breece Hall, as well the tight end passing game. On paper, this matchup truly looks like a virtual toss up, but with this game being in Norman, I’m going with the home team for the narrow victory. Oklahoma 30, Iowa State 28

Sheyhan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports: Iowa State

Oklahoma’s poor performance against Baylor corresponded with its first matchup against a halfway decent defense. The bad news? The Cyclones might be even better on that side of the ball and boasts a running back that will keep the chains moving. Oklahoma might find a way to pull away in a home game, but ISU can easily keep the game close once again. Prediction: Iowa State (+4)

Ray Dozier, Heartland College Sports: Oklahoma

The Sooners are now a long shot (19% chance according to Five-Thirty-Eight) to reach the College Football Playoff. The Sooners and Cyclones each struggled on both sides of the ball last Saturday. The team that makes the necessary corrections should win this contest. Oklahoma’s offensive line will have its hands full with Uwazurike and McDonald. Lack of discipline has been a problem for the Sooners O-line this year. OU’s front wall gave up 5 sacks, along with 2 holding penalties and an unnecessary roughness penalty. In the last six years, Oklahoma has lost a game or two and then bounces back all the way to the Big 12 Championship. Only because OU is at home this weekend is the reason for picking them to win the game. OKLAHOMA 35 IOWA STATE 31

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma

Hall of a finish. Jeremiah Hall’s late TD lifts Sooners to win. OU 28, Iowa State 23

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma

Brkic Delight. Gabe Brkic gets redemption with game-winning field goal in OU win OU 27, Iowa State 24

Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register: Iowa State

Prediction: Let’s start by saying this is a one-possession game, like it’s been the past three times they’ve faced each other. If the Cyclones suddenly play well during a first half, then Saturday certainly will be interesting, and Matt Campbell’s team actually has a chance to win. I don’t know why, but I just have a hunch the Cyclones finally string four quarters of solid ball. IOWA STATE 30, OKLAHOMA 27 (OT).

Mason Young, OU Daily: Oklahoma

Oklahoma can’t afford a loss here if it hopes to make the Big 12 Championship Game and reinvigorate its College Football Playoff aspirations. Thus, I’ll take the Sooners to grit this one out by a slim margin. Sooners 24, Cyclones 21

Chandler Engelbrecht, OU Daily: Oklahoma

OU’s season will be defined by how it responds to last week’s loss. Simply put, Iowa State’s defense — and Oklahoma State’s, for that matter — is statistically far superior than Baylor’s, which held the Sooners to a season-low 260 yards of offense. If there’s a time for Oklahoma to figure out its offense, now is that time. Sooners 40, Cyclones 28

Austin Curtright, OU Daily: Oklahoma

This one should be fun, as senior day caps the final home game for many senior Sooners, while also perhaps serving as a game that could define their season. Sooners 30, Cyclones 27

