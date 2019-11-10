The Chicago Bears are one loss away from being in sole possession of last place in the NFC North. A season that began with Super Bowl hype and MVP talk for third-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky is now hovering over a low point that, if the experts are proven correct, will become reality on Sunday.

It wasn't supposed to be this way. The Bears weren't supposed to be 3-5, nor were they supposed to have the NFL's least-effective offense led by a quarterback who's inching closer to becoming a massive bust than a competent starter. As a result, there's no confidence left in this team. Experts who gave Chicago the benefit of the doubt, week after week and loss after loss, have given up.

In Sunday's game against the 3-4-1 Lions, 54% of experts polled are picking Detroit to win. At Soldier Field. Just think about that for a second. Sickening, isn't it?

Gone are the days when Khalil Mack and the defense was so dominant that they could carry the team to a win on their own. Gone is the offense that stole headlines with 'Santa's Sleigh' and 'Willy Wonka' trickeration. All that's left are passes that sail wide right (or left), a running game that's more sideline-to-sideline than north-south and a pass rush that without Mack has no pulse.

It should come as no surprise that the Lions are the popular choice. They should be. The Bears haven't given any honest football fan a reason to pick them. And until they string together a few impressive wins led by impressive quarterbacking, they'll continue to be the 'get-right game' for the opponents who remain on their schedule.

Experts picking Lions over Bears in Week 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago