Experts picking Falcons to defeat Panthers in Week 8

The winner of Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) and Carolina Panthers (2-4) will take sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

A Panthers win would give the team head-to-head tiebreakers over the rest of the division. If the Falcons can come away with a victory, they would be back at .500 with a great shot at making the playoffs.

In Week 7, Carolina upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few days after trading away two of their best offensive players. Meanwhile, Atlanta suffered a 35-17 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite what happened in Week 7, those around the NFL aren’t buying into the Panthers just yet. In our expert picks for Week 8, the Falcons are the clear favorites.

Tipico Odds: Falcons -105 (-4.5) Name Publication Score Winner Lorenzo Reyes USA Today 27-21 Falcons Safid Deen USA Today 24-21 Falcons Jarrett Bell USA Today 27-20 Falcons Nate Davis USA Today 27-17 Falcons Greg Rosenthal NFL Network 23-21 Panthers Vinnie Lyer Sporting News 24-20 Falcons Pete Prisco CBS Sports 23-16 Falcons Will Brinson CBS Sports 24-10 Falcons Josh Kendall The Athletic — Falcons Ralph Vacchiano FOX Sports 20-13 Falcons FiveThirtyEight 64% Falcons

While everyone seems to be picking the Falcons, no one seems to be taking them by much. Atlanta’s secondary is banged up with three of four starters ruled out for Sunday’s game.

The question is whether the Panthers have enough offensive firepower to take advantage. We’ll find out at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

