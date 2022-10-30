Experts picking Falcons to defeat Panthers in Week 8

Deen Worley
·2 min read

The winner of Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) and Carolina Panthers (2-4) will take sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

A Panthers win would give the team head-to-head tiebreakers over the rest of the division. If the Falcons can come away with a victory, they would be back at .500 with a great shot at making the playoffs.

In Week 7, Carolina upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few days after trading away two of their best offensive players. Meanwhile, Atlanta suffered a 35-17 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite what happened in Week 7, those around the NFL aren’t buying into the Panthers just yet. In our expert picks for Week 8, the Falcons are the clear favorites.

Tipico Odds: Falcons -105 (-4.5)

Name

Publication

Score

Winner

Lorenzo Reyes

USA Today

27-21

Falcons

Safid Deen

USA Today

24-21

Falcons

Jarrett Bell

USA Today

27-20

Falcons

Nate Davis

USA Today

27-17

Falcons

Greg Rosenthal

NFL Network

23-21

Panthers

Vinnie Lyer

Sporting News

24-20

Falcons

Pete Prisco

CBS Sports

23-16

Falcons

Will Brinson

CBS Sports

24-10

Falcons

Josh Kendall

The Athletic

Falcons

Ralph Vacchiano

FOX Sports

20-13

Falcons

FiveThirtyEight

64%

Falcons

While everyone seems to be picking the Falcons, no one seems to be taking them by much. Atlanta’s secondary is banged up with three of four starters ruled out for Sunday’s game.

The question is whether the Panthers have enough offensive firepower to take advantage. We’ll find out at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

