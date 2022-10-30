Experts picking Falcons to defeat Panthers in Week 8
The winner of Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) and Carolina Panthers (2-4) will take sole possession of first place in the NFC South.
A Panthers win would give the team head-to-head tiebreakers over the rest of the division. If the Falcons can come away with a victory, they would be back at .500 with a great shot at making the playoffs.
In Week 7, Carolina upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few days after trading away two of their best offensive players. Meanwhile, Atlanta suffered a 35-17 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Despite what happened in Week 7, those around the NFL aren’t buying into the Panthers just yet. In our expert picks for Week 8, the Falcons are the clear favorites.
Tipico Odds: Falcons -105 (-4.5)
Name
Publication
Score
Winner
Lorenzo Reyes
USA Today
27-21
Falcons
Safid Deen
USA Today
24-21
Falcons
Jarrett Bell
USA Today
27-20
Falcons
Nate Davis
USA Today
27-17
Falcons
Greg Rosenthal
NFL Network
23-21
Panthers
Vinnie Lyer
Sporting News
24-20
Falcons
Pete Prisco
CBS Sports
23-16
Falcons
Will Brinson
CBS Sports
24-10
Falcons
Josh Kendall
The Athletic
—
Falcons
Ralph Vacchiano
FOX Sports
20-13
Falcons
FiveThirtyEight
64%
Falcons
While everyone seems to be picking the Falcons, no one seems to be taking them by much. Atlanta’s secondary is banged up with three of four starters ruled out for Sunday’s game.
The question is whether the Panthers have enough offensive firepower to take advantage. We’ll find out at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Related
Falcons elevate Jovante Moffatt, Jalen Dalton from practice squad
Falcons sign CB Cornell Armstrong to 53-man roster
Trade Deadline: 3 players the Falcons should target
NFC South: Falcons lead division following Bucs' TNF loss
List
Falcons rise up to 1st place in the NFC South