Who are the experts picking in the battle of the Tigers?

Not sure if you are aware or not but the LSU Tigers are having a pretty big game this weekend. After starting 1-0 in SEC play, the Bayou Bengals look to make it 2-0 when they host the Auburn Tigers.

Last season was less than memorable after Auburn handed LSU their worst loss in the series. The home team wants to hand out some retribution for the second week in a row.

LSU has the home-field advantage in this game. They haven’t lost at home to Auburn since that very forgettable season in 1999. The Tigers of LSU own the all-time series, 31-23-1.

We look at who the experts are picking for his game.

College Football News' Pete Fuitak

Some traditions are lame and need to retire even if they are a part of the fabric of our lives. That’s not happening here. For over 20 years of previewing this matchup, the unfunny line for this game goes on … The Tigers will win. Both teams are still trying to figure it all out, and it’ll lead to a fun game that stays close late. LSU will be a bit stronger with the passing attack in the fourth quarter to pull off a thriller that might not cause an earthquake, but will be a big moment for a program that’s looking to be a factor in the SEC race.

LSU 27, Auburn 24

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller

Someone could put together an entire documentary on how Auburn managed to allow 247 rushing yards against Georgia State after holding its first three opponents (including No. 4 Penn State) to a combined total of 97 carries for 150 yards and it still wouldn’t make any sense. The good news for the Tigers is that the Tigers they are facing this week haven’t been able to run worth a darn since Clyde Edwards-Helaire left for the NFL after the 2019 team won the national championship.

Prediction: LSU 31, Auburn 24

Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford

Chris Hummer:

A night game in Death Valley? I like the Tigers. Neither of these teams is markedly better than the other – and I might pick differently were this at a neutral site – but LSU has played better since a season-opening loss to UCLA, and at least they have a clear answer at quarterback. You can’t say the same for Auburn. If there’s an element with LSU you worry about it’s the run defense. If the Tigers aren’t fitting correctly (a problem against UCLA) and tackling correctly (a problem against UCLA) it could be a long night. … LSU 27, Auburn 21.

Brad Crawford:

I’m not confident Auburn knows how to handle its quarterback situation at the moment and going into Death Valley at night is one of the steepest challenges in college football for a road team. Max Johnson already has 15 touchdown passes through four games and has a shot to put together another solid performance in a big spot for the Tigers. This should be a fun game in the SEC West. … LSU 31, Auburn 24.

A full look at the predictions from 247Sports

CFN Expert picks

Gill Alexander, VSIN: LSU

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: LSU*

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com LSU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LSU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LSU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: LSU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LSU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Auburn

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: LSU*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Auburn

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Auburn

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: LSU*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LSU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com:

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Auburn

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LSU

CONSENSUS PICK: LSU

* denotes LSU won’t cover the spread

CBS Sports

The expert picks for CBS Sports featured the LSU-Auburn Matchup.

Dennis Dodd LSU Tom Fornelli LSU Chip Patterson Auburn Barrett Sallee LSU David Cobb LSU Shehan Jeyarajah Auburn Jerry Palm Auburn

LSU wins the prediction round: 4-3

1

1