Here’s how experts pick Ravens vs. Bengals in Week 18

The Cincinnati Bengals finish the regular season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens.

Due to the NFL’s decision on playoff seeding, the Bengals were awarded the AFC North title mid-week. But due to a quirk in the decision, the Bengals must win on Sunday or they will be subjected to a coin toss that could move the location of a potential wild card rematch to Baltimore instead of Cincinnati.

Luckily for the Bengals, experts don’t see that happening. Over at NFL Pick Watch, which polls experts who make picks all season long, 94 percent pick the Bengals.

That number shrinks to 61 percent against the spread, but considering the line is more than a touchdown at this point, that makes some sense.

The Bengals actually lost the first meeting with the Ravens this year, a 19-17 result in Week 5. But that was with Joe Burrow still getting back to form and his line struggling.

Things are quite a bit different now. Burrow’s an MVP candidate (or was until Week 17 was called a no-contest), the Bengals have won seven in a row and looked good before last Monday’s game was cut short and the Ravens have ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson, with backup Tyler Huntley questionable with a shoulder injury.

The Ravens have dropped two of their last three, the exception a win over a six-win team. It feels like a matchup of teams heading in very different directions, even if a wild card rematch is very possible.

With the Bengals feeling slighted by the NFL and the Ravens not at full strength, Cincinnati feels like one of the easiest picks of the week.

