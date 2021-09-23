Experts pick Panthers to pounce all over Texans in Week 3

The Carolina Panthers turned these picks upside down last week, defying the 30-3 tally in favor of the New Orleans Saints with a resounding 26-7 win.

So have the experts learned their lesson for tonight’s contest against the Houston Texans? Well, in a word, yes . . .

All 11 analysts say it’s Carolina.

A pair of 10-point predictions, as Mike Florio has it 24-14 and Chris Simms at 27-17, both in favor of the Panthers.

More unanimous love for Carolina. Five-for-five at SI.

Hey, guess what? All eight experts from CBS put it down on the Panthers.

That’s a squeaky clean sweep, folks. 26-of-26.

Now, if you’ve been watching the game long enough, you’ll know clean sweeps can sometimes be dangerous. The football gods seemingly strike these predictions down just because they’re all in favor of one team.

But we won’t have to worry about that, right? It’s not like there’s a recent history of Thursday night games being completely wacky or anything . . .

