Here’s how experts pick Falcons vs. Bengals in Week 7

It’s no easy task to pick the upcoming matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons.

Those Falcons have been competitive in most games and have an elite rushing attack, making them a tough out for most opponents. Plus, the Bengals haven’t been consistent despite the upswing.

But the experts polled at NFL Pick Watch don’t seem nearly as conflicted, as a resounding 94 percent of them pick the Bengals. Funnily enough, the experts roll with the Falcons 58 percent of the time when asked to pick against the spread.

It’s more than fair to expect a close game here. While the Bengals have seemingly caught fire offensively, the defense will now be without superstar defenders DJ Reader and Logan Wilson against a strong rushing attack.

Should the Falcons find success there and keep Joe Burrow and Co. off the field, this one might be as close as the odds seem to suggest.

For what it’s worth, the experts got it wrong a few times early this season — as most everyone did. But they were spot on last week when picking the Bengals over the Saints and they’re going right back to that well here.

