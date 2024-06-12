Our experts pick their England XI to salvage T20 World Cup campaign

Reece Topley is a popular choice to come into England's bowling attack - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

After a stuttering start to their T20 World Cup campaign, England need to win both of their games and likely overturn a big net run-rate difference to progress to the Super 8s.

Matthew Mott’s England have two remaining group games left, starting with Oman on Thursday and then Namibia on Saturday, both teams who have already been eliminated from the competition.

Telegraph Sport writers give their verdict on who head coach Mott should opt for. Do you agree? Let us know in the comments below.

Takes gloves off Buttler

Buttler (c)

Salt (wkt)

Jacks

Bairstow

Brook

Moeen Ali

Livingstone

Curran

Archer

Topley

Rashid

It is hard to judge England’s batting on one innings and I would stick with the same top six although allow some fluidity in who comes in when. But the main move is to give Salt the gloves so Buttler can concentrate on batting and marshalling his bowlers from the infield rather than have to leg it from one end of the field to other mid over like he did against Australia. Opponents know this so slow it down and put England on the clock.

They were penalised against Australia in the final over when they could only have four fielders on the rope and with net run rate so tight it could matter. Curran comes in for Jordan, because he can bat just as well, if not better, and Jordan is going round the park anyway. Topley for Wood gives the extra left-armer on a ground in Antigua where wind will play a big part.

Drop Bairstow to No 5

Buttler (c)

Salt

Brook

Curran

Bairstow (wkt)

Moeen Ali

Livingstone

Jordan

Archer

Rashid

Topley

One of the many disturbing features of England’s batting against Australia was Jonny Bairstow’s reaction to the last ball of the over by Glenn Maxwell, the 12th, which cost two runs. It was quick for an off-spinner, and not turning, and Bairstow - with England needing 12 per over - played back and blocked it. The old or rather young Bairstow would have launched it back over the bowler’s head for six. To bring back his brio, let him keep wicket, which he always wants to do, and let Buttler focus on captaincy when in the field - bowlers cannot be expected to sing from two song-sheets, Buttler’s and Moeen Ali’s.

England do not need a fourth spinner in Will Jacks; give Harry Brook time to play himself in, move Sam Curran up or down the order when a left-hander is required, and bring in Reece Topley for Mark Wood. England only fire when their backs are against the wall, and they sure are now.

Bring in Topley, give Bairstow the gloves

Salt

Buttler (c)

Jacks

Bairstow (wkt)

Brook

Moeen Ali

Livingstone

Archer

Wood

Rashid

Topley

One change in personnel, with Reece Topley in for Chris Jordan, because England need their best bowlers available to take wickets as quickly as possible. Jordan is a brilliant player, but his fielding, batting and death bowling are a comfort blanket in a game they need to attack from the off.

One other little change, with Jonny Bairstow assuming the gloves. That should fill him with confidence, and will allow Jos Buttler to stand closer to his bowlers (speeding up the over rate) and field, which he is better at than Bairstow now. Won’t happen, but should.

Deploy Bairstow as finisher

Salt

Buttler (c, wk)

Jacks

Brook

Moeen

Bairstow

Curran

Hartley

Archer

Rashid

Topley

Spinners tend to thrive at Antigua, and West Indies often select two slow left-armers in tandem. So Tom Hartley would be a fine option as a second specialist spinner, no matter that he hasn’t made his T20 international debut yet. Picking Hartley creates the need for a third seamer, so Sam Curran slots in for Liam Livingstone.

Harry Brook is promoted to four, with Jonny Bairstow deployed as a finisher: a role that his experience attacking pace at the start of his innings, when opening, provides good practice for. Reece Topley, who should have played in the first two matches, slots in for Mark Wood.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.