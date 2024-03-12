Our experts pick their England teams to face France in Six Nations’ ‘Le Crunch’ – and you can too

George Ford (left) and Marcus Smith (right) are both vying for the No 10 shirt - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

After England’s statement win over Ireland, Steve Borthwick is likely to make few changes to his side to take on France on Saturday in the Six Nations.

However, Marcus Smith’s match-winning cameo makes him an enticing option at fly-half while the injury to Chandler Cunningham-South means a change on the bench will be required.

Telegraph Sport’s rugby experts pick the England squad they would like to see take the field on Saturday for ‘Le Crunch’.

England to finish the last two games of their campaign the way it began with no changes, except for the injury-enforced promotion of Ethan Roots to the bench as a replacement for Cunningham-South. It is an easy decision. They have earned the right to go again, against what is likely to be a ferociously physical French side. The review of England’s stunning victory over Ireland told no lies. Ireland no doubt have been left wondering how they let that one slip, even with England’s power plays and blistering transitions. But England’s greatest achievement was glorious disruption, refusing to allow Ireland to dictate their terms. The debate about whether to start Smith can wait for the summer tour. George Ford had a poor kicking display against Ireland but his passing acumen was key to coaxing England onto the front foot.

Why change a winning formula? Ford had an off day from the tee, which he occasionally does, but let us not forget that it was not too long ago that his boot was the toast of the English rugby public after scoring 27 points against Argentina in the World Cup pool stages. Watching the game back, his passing was integral to England’s fast start against Ireland. Smith might be the long-term starter but his role in England’s victory against Ireland was a little overstated. The drop goal came with the guarantee of a penalty in front of the sticks and there were around six or seven more influential players, including Ford. The one enforced change I would make is on the bench with the uncapped Guy Pepper offering jackalling reinforcement should the breakdown battle go south.

Run it back, only with six forwards among a slightly altered cohort of replacements. France have been using a power-based bench strategy this tournament and England’s heavies must be weary from their exploits against Ireland. All of a sudden, just four caps into his Test career, Cunningham-South seems like a big miss. His dynamism has been impressive. Without him, Ethan Roots comes back and Alex Coles effectively replaces Elliot Daly. There is risk in a six-two configuration, as Ireland experienced following injuries to Calvin Nash and Ciarán Frawley. But Smith has covered full-back and Tommy Freeman has been at outside centre as recently as the Murrayfield loss. The chief danger would be an injury to one of the starting wings, because that would probably require George Furbank to head out wide. I thought long and hard about retaining Danny Care, yet Ben Spencer returns. In a grave emergency, I would trust Ben Earl as a utility back. He sets up there from plenty of line-outs anyway.

When selecting our preferences, certainly for my part, the copy-and-paste function has seen little action. It is refreshing, therefore, that for the first time in five years, I am able to take England’s genuine starting XV from last weekend and use it as my preferred option. One of the top 10 greatest England performances, so why change anything? The plan, with Smith coming off the bench and winning the match when the team needed him most, worked to a tee. The French challenge – a cavalcade of tanks and juggernauts – is a different one, however, so there is a bench tweak. Despite criticising Ireland’s six-two split, England will need all the ballast they have up front. With Cunningham-South’s injury, Roots returns alongside Coles. Smith’s versatility – the world saw his talents at full-back at last year’s showpiece – give England leeway, too.

It would be unwise to tinker too much with the side that shone at Twickenham against Ireland, when everyone sang from the same hymn sheet. The sole change is, predictably, at fly-half. Smith added extra spice when he came on against Ireland and his energy will be better matched in disarming a French side that has been underwhelming this championship. This is not a slight on Ford, whose calming presence and experience could prove crucial late on. Roots comes onto the bench in light of Cunningham-South’s injury.

HAVE YOUR SAY...

Our writers have picked their 23-man teams, now it is your turn. Do you drop Ford for Smith? Who replaces the injured Cunningham-South? Do you stick with Care or recall Spencer?

Borthwick has assembled a 36-man squad at the England Rugby Performance Centre at Pennyhill Park to prepare for Saturday’s clash with France in Lyon. Choose your 23 from the 36 below: