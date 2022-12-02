Here’s how experts pick Chiefs vs. Bengals in Week 13

The Cincinnati Bengals enter Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs as underdogs and that’s something that applies to both odds and outright picks by experts.

Over at NFL Pick Watch, which polls experts everywhere on the week’s slate, 75 percent of those picking the game side with the Chiefs outright.

When asked to pick against the spread, that number changes to 69 percent.

This will feel pretty similar to last year for Bengals fans. Most didn’t expect them to pick up a win in the regular season against the Chiefs. And even after that, the Chiefs sat favored in the AFC title game before another win.

That was last year, of course. Much has changed, but the Bengals continue to heat up in a way that suggests they again aren’t the worst pick of the week by any means.

Plus, it sure doesn’t hurt the Chiefs have seemingly gone out of their way to give the Bengals motivation via trash talk. Ja’Marr Chase responded to that chatter and both Jessie Bates and Hayden Hurst weren’t far behind him.

