Here’s how experts pick Bengals vs. Saints in Week 6

The Cincinnati Bengals enter Week 6’s homecoming of sorts against the New Orleans Saints as notable favorites.

That extends to how experts in charge of making picks each week feel, too.

According to the numbers at NFL Pick Watch, a resounding 83 percent of experts pick the Bengals in the matchup straight-up.

The number doesn’t change all that much when experts pick against the spread, either, with 74 percent still siding with the Bengals on a close line.

That’s not too surprising for a game that should have plenty of cheering going on for local greats like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, never mind returning stars like Trey Hendrickson.

It doesn’t hurt that the Saints have a question mark at quarterback while remaining mum on the status of Jameis Winston. They’re 2-3 and losers in three out of four.

The Bengals enter this one coming off a loss and with plenty of question marks of their own, but it’s reasonable to expect Joe Burrow and Co. can keep improving at a steady pace and actually get the better of a backup quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire