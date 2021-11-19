Here’s how experts pick Bengals vs. Raiders matchup in Week 11

It turns out the odds like the Cincinnati Bengals over the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend — and so do the experts.

Over at NFL Pick Watch, 64 percent of the experts polled think the Bengals will pull off an upset on the road. That’s actually one of the higher percentages of the week, with only three other games boasting a higher agreement among experts.

It’s certainly an interesting game to pick. The Bengals are coming off a bye, lost two games before that break and are typically awful after the bye.

But the Raiders are also 5-4 and have lost two in a row, featuring a loss to a bad New York Giants team and a 41-14 blowout at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game feels more like a 50-50 pick, especially with it taking place in Las Vegas in a late-afternoon kickoff, but either way, the game will have massive playoff implications.

