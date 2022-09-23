Here’s how experts pick Bengals vs. Jets in Week 3

It would appear experts in charge of NFL picks haven’t fully given up on the Cincinnati Bengals despite the 0-2 start.

Granted, it probably doesn’t hurt that the Bengals play the rebuilding, injured New York Jets and enter as road favorites in Week 3.

Either way, over at NFL Pick Watch , 91 percent of experts polled have decided the Bengals will indeed beat the Jets to move the record to 1-2. That number drops to 67 percent against the spread, but it’s an encouraging sign nonetheless.

Bengals such as Ja’Marr Chase have talked about the struggles to start the season and sound confident adjustments and more reps will fix many of the issues.

Helping throw things in Cincinnati’s favor besides the clear talent disparity is the fact the Jets are 1-1 and won’t have starting quarterback Zach Wilson, instead handing things to veteran Joe Flacco under center.

