Here’s how experts pick Bengals vs. Cowboys in Week 2

The experts, like most, got it wrong in Week 1 when picking the Cincinnati Bengals over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But like those Bengals, everyone gets a second chance in Week 2 when the Bengals visit the Dallas Cowboys for a late afternoon 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

Similar to last week, 96 percent of experts polled at NFL Pick Watch pick the Bengals straight-up in this matchup. Even 81 percent pick the Bengals against the spread.

This matchup of would-be playoff powers wouldn’t normally see that sort of slant, but the Cowboys won’t have star quarterback Dak Prescott on the field and a starting offensive lineman and wideout will be inactive, too. Dallas lost 19-3 to Tampa Bay in Week 1.

While the Bengals lost in Week 1, they’re much healthier and started to really get in gear offensively late. Were it not for an injury at long-snapper, we’re probably talking about the Bengals sitting on a 1-0 record with Joe Burrow tallying a game-winning drive on his resume.

That’s not to say this will be an easy game for the Bengals on the road, especially if the offense can’t keep trending in the right direction. But the groundwork for a momentum-establishing win is right there and experts seem to agree.

