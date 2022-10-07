Experts overwhelmingly pick the Vikings over the Bears

On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings take on the Chicago Bears at noon central on Fox.

The game will be the Vikings third home game this season with all three coming against NFC North foes. The Vikings have won four of the last five matchups against the Bears and it looks like it will be five of the last six after Sunday afternoon.

Here is how the experts are picking Sunday’s game between the Vikings and Bears.

Pete Prisco-CBS Sports

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) after an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Prisco hasn’t been the highest on the Vikings this season but he sees a victory for the purple and gold.

“The Bears have been lifeless in terms of their passing game, which limits what they can do — as we saw last week on the road in a loss to the Giants. The Vikings played in London last week, so they had to deal with the long trip. But they are a much better team. The Minnesota defense hasn’t played that well this season, but that changes here. Vikings 24, Bears 10”

Gregg Rosenthal-NFL.com

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) carries the ball for an incomplete touchdown during the first half of the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Rosenthal is bullish on the Vikings this week.

“There’s a lot of blame being tossed around Chicago when it comes to Justin Fields, but sometimes he has to take the layups. His insanely high time to throw and tendency to turn any pressure into a sack is more on him. The Bears can find ways to win with defense and running, but they are starting each week at such a disadvantage until Fields makes quicker decisions. Vikings 27, Bears 14”

Bill Bender-Sporting News

Sep 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Johnny Mundt (86) catches the ball as center Garrett Bradbury (56) blocks as Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) makes the tackle during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Bender also believes the Vikings will win the game, but by less than double digits.

“The Vikings return from London for a home game with Chicago. Justin Fields has attempted just 67 passes in four games, and that 50.7% completion percentage is not good enough on the road. As long as Kirk Cousins does not turn the ball over, Minnesota should be fine. Vikings 28, Bears 19”

Vinnie Iyer-Sporting News

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) in action against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Like his colleague Bender, Iyer thinks the Vikings win by single digits and also cover the spread.

“The Bears revved up their passing game a little with Justin Fields, but his throwing his still off and they can’t fully ride a running game that includes his athleticism. Defensively, they don’t have the right cover men to handle Justin Jefferson and a rejuvenated Adam Thielen and proved they can still get gashed by the power run. The Vikings smash another division foe at home to get to 4-1. Vikings 24, Bears 16”

Bleacher Report NFL staff

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. (3) reacts late during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Bleacher Report presents their picks a tad differently with each of their experts picking the games against the spread. Only Brent Sobieski picked the points with the Bear and the other six took the Vikings.

Consensus prediction: Vikings 23, Bears 14

Pro Football Talk

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) watches against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Both Michael David Smith and Mike Florio believe the Vikings will win but they differ on who covers.

Smith:

“Justin Fields is trending increasingly toward “draft bust” territory in his second season. The Vikings’ defense isn’t very good, but I just can’t see the Bears’ offense scoring much against anyone right now. Vikings 22, Bears 10”

Florio:

“The Vikings have found a way to barely win, on a consistent basis. Which is better than the last two years, when they found a way to barely lose on a consistent basis. Vikings 27, Bears 21”

The Athletic NFL staff

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) is defended by New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in the first quarter during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Athletic’s 10-writer panel all picked the game for the Vikings, except Mark Kaboly who is riding with the Bears.

The Monday Morning Quarterback-SI

Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) looks on during the third quarter against Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

All five experts at the Monday Morning Quarterback picked the Vikings over the Bears.

ESPN

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) celebrates with holder Ryan Wright (14) after kicking a field goal in the first half against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN has nine experts making picks but only eight made them this week with Laura Rutledge sitting out.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire