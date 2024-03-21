Experts have mixed opinions of the Jaguars’ 2024 free agency haul
After narrowly missing the playoffs due to a late-season collapse, the Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t sat on their hands so far in the 2024 offseason.
In free agency, the Jaguars struck deals with eight players on the market who they hope will lead the way for a return to the postseason:
Former 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead (3-year, $43.5 million)
Former Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (3-year, $39 million)
Former Packers safety Darnell Savage Jr. (3-year, $21.75 million)
Former Bills center Mitch Morse (2-year, $10.5 million)
Former Ravens cornerback Ronald Darby (2-year, $8.5 million)
Former Ravens return specialist Devin Duvernay (2-year, $8.5 million)
Former Commanders kicker Joey Slye (1-year, $1.3 million)
Former Titans edge rusher Trevis Gipson (no contract details yet)
That list doesn’t include former New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who was acquired by the Jaguars in a trade just before free agency began.
While it’s no guarantee that the Jaguars are done adding from the list of available veterans, experts have already started voicing their opinions on the first wave of free agency. Here’s how they’ve graded Jacksonville’s haul: