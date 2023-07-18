Experts say Joe Burrow is NFL’s No. 2 QB and ‘it’s not close’

This offseason has seen plenty of praise for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, though the most notable of all might’ve just dropped.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler just polled anonymous league executives, coaches and scouts while ranking the top quarterbacks in the league.

In those rankings, Burrow slots second overall behind only Patrick Mahomes. As one AFC coach put it, Burrow is the second-best quarterback in the league and “it’s not close” after that.

One scout told Fowler what Bengals fans figured out pretty quickly — Burrow didn’t arrive as a stunning athlete or anything, but his steady command of the game has been reminiscent of past greats.

“He takes time to appreciate because the elite athlete isn’t what you see first,” a veteran scout told Fowler. “But the more you watch him, the more you’re like, Damn, he’s doing the right thing every play. It’s a lot like [Drew] Brees and [Tom] Brady where they start doing things so consistently every year and you’re thinking, Well, maybe he really is that guy.”

A Tom Brady and Drew Brees name-drop while being named the league’s No. 2 quarterback? Not bad for Burrow, who seems to finally have the attention of everyone, as he deserves.

