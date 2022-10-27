Experts say Howie Roseman pulled off another heist with Robert Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Howie Roseman has done it again. Why do NFL GMs keep answering the phone when he calls?

Wednesday Roseman completed a trade with the Chicago Bears, the Eagles acquiring 3-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. In addition, Chicago will be paying a majority of Quinn’s remaining salary for this season, according to the NFL Network.

Adding Quinn to the Eagles’ already strong front four has a very “all-in” feel to it, and for good reason. The defense has already been very good this season, and the newcomer will likely see far fewer double teams now than he did to this point this season. And if he does continue to get doubled, someone else on the D-line will certainly take advantage.

Quinn has zero guaranteed money in his contract beyond this year. So while a fourth-round pick isn’t chump change, why does this seem too good to be true? Is it? Checking the grades from the experts, apparently not.

Eagles Grade: B+

“Squarely in the hunt for a title thanks to their 6-0 start, the Eagles already had lots of big names on their defense, but Quinn gives them a proven situational pass rusher to plug into the rotation. The former Pro Bowler struggled to replicate his 2021 dominance early this year, but he's got over a decade of experience as a steady edge presence, and should slot in immediately opposite Brandon Graham behind first-teamers Josh Sweat and star newcomer Haason Reddick. A fourth for a pricey 32-year-old isn't cheap, but the Bears are reportedly eating most of Quinn's salary, and he's easily expendable after the year. Call it a win-win for both sides, with Philly hoping to bolster its front down the stretch a la 2017.”

Eagles Grade: A

“The Bears need picks. We saw the Ravens build a steady competitor out of their slew of fourth-round picks, so I wouldn’t for one second discount the return. If nothing else, it gives Chicago a chance in the draft next year to take a legitimate flier on a player who may really fit its system. As for the Eagles, Quinn immediately gives them a chance to rotate their pass rushers more frequently. While his production isn’t going to touch the 18.5-sack season from a year ago, watch Quinn this year against even the quickest release quarterbacks... Quinn has a ton of moves and was a driving force behind a middling Bears defense logging the 16th-best pass-rush win rate thus far on the season.”

Eagles Grade: A

“A year ago at this time, the Los Angeles Rams pushed more chips into the middle, trading second- and third-round picks for Von Miller in what ended up being a pivotal move in their Super Bowl title run. The Eagles -- undefeated and clearly Super Bowl contenders in an otherwise pedestrian NFC -- pulled off a similar maneuver in acquiring Quinn. Except it only cost them a fourth-round pick, plus more money against the salary cap, to get it done.



Quinn, 32, might not be what Miller was perceived to be a year ago (before his incredible postseason), but he's not that far off. What player records 18.5 sacks in a season and somehow remains under the radar? Quinn, that's who.”

Eagles Grade: A-

“This trade makes so much sense. The Eagles are the favorites to advance to the Super Bowl, and once they get there, they'll likely battle the Bills, Chiefs or Bengals. In all three of those matchups, they'll need as great of a pass rush as possible. The key to beating an elite quarterback, without outscoring them in a shootout, is to put tons of pressure on them without blitzing at all. Robert Quinn, who logged 18.5 sacks last year, will definitely strengthen Philadelphia's pass rush. Quinn is having a down year so far, but he's not too far removed from that 18.5-sack campaign. There's a chance he might be on the decline - he turns 33 soon - but he'll definitely help the team. I'd say there's a good probability that he'll improve in the second half of the season now that he's with a contender. Having other studs on the defensive line to take attention away from him will help matters.”

Sounds like an echo chamber in here, huh?

Getting a veteran pass rush demon like Quinn for a third-day draft pick, and spending pennies on the dollar for him, is so incredibly Howie. Sure, Quinn is 32, and his numbers so far this season have not been up to his standards, but you can bet that moving to a team with true designs on reaching the Super Bowl this season will put plenty of wind to his sails.

I feel like it will only be a matter of time, at least in this area, that people who are on the wrong end of a deal will be said to have been “Roseman’d.”

