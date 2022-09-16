Experts heavily favor Rams over Falcons in Week 2

Deen Worley
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams face off on Sunday each looking for their first win of the season. Even though the Falcons lost by one point and the Rams lost by 21 points, Los Angeles is still the heavy favorite going into Week 2.

In fact, it’s hard to find anyone willing to pick Atlanta in Sunday’s matchup. Here’s a look at the expert picks for Week 2.

Tipico Odds: Falcons +380 (+9.5)

Name

Publication

Score

Winner

Lorenzo Reyes

USA Today

23-19

Rams

Safid Deen

USA Today

27-17

Rams

Nate Davis

USA Today

33-13

Rams

Jarrett Bell

USA Today

31-20

Rams

Seth Walder

ESPN

23-10

Rams

Eric Moody

ESPN

29-21

Rams

Pete Prisco

CBS Sports

31-17

Rams

Will Brinson

CBS Sports

28-14

Rams

Josh Kendall

The Athletic

Rams

Eric Williams

FOX Sports

28-23

Rams

FiveThirtyEight

79%

Rams

FiveThirtyEight predicts a 79 percent likelihood of the Rams winning, which is the highest for any game in Week 2. The Falcons aren’t expected to make the playoffs this season, but a win would go a long way in helping this team build confidence for the remaining 15 games.

Atlanta does seem to have health on its side, with just one player — RB Damien Williams — listed on this week’s injury report.

