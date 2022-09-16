Experts heavily favor Rams over Falcons in Week 2
The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams face off on Sunday each looking for their first win of the season. Even though the Falcons lost by one point and the Rams lost by 21 points, Los Angeles is still the heavy favorite going into Week 2.
In fact, it’s hard to find anyone willing to pick Atlanta in Sunday’s matchup. Here’s a look at the expert picks for Week 2.
Tipico Odds: Falcons +380 (+9.5)
Name
Publication
Score
Winner
Lorenzo Reyes
USA Today
23-19
Rams
Safid Deen
USA Today
27-17
Rams
Nate Davis
USA Today
33-13
Rams
Jarrett Bell
USA Today
31-20
Rams
Seth Walder
ESPN
23-10
Rams
Eric Moody
ESPN
29-21
Rams
Pete Prisco
CBS Sports
31-17
Rams
Will Brinson
CBS Sports
28-14
Rams
Josh Kendall
The Athletic
—
Rams
Eric Williams
FOX Sports
28-23
Rams
FiveThirtyEight
79%
Rams
FiveThirtyEight predicts a 79 percent likelihood of the Rams winning, which is the highest for any game in Week 2. The Falcons aren’t expected to make the playoffs this season, but a win would go a long way in helping this team build confidence for the remaining 15 games.
Atlanta does seem to have health on its side, with just one player — RB Damien Williams — listed on this week’s injury report.
