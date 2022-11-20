Experts heavily favor the Bears over the Falcons in Week 11

Deen Worley
·2 min read

After suffering back-to-back losses, the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) desperately need a win in Week 11 to stay alive in the NFC South with seven games left to play in the season. The Falcons were leapfrogged by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who currently hold a one-game lead in the division.

On Sunday, Atlanta hosts the struggling Chicago Bears (3-7). Chicago blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead to the Lions in Week 10, but despite each team’s recent struggles, the experts are favoring the Bears over the Falcons in Week 11.

Tipico Odds: Falcons -155 (-3)

Name

Publication

Score

Winner

Lorenzo Reyes

USA TODAY

28-24

Bears

Safid Deen

USA TODAY

30-28

Bears

Jarrett Bell

USA TODAY

27-23

Bears

Nate Davis

USA TODAY

27-24

Bears

Greg Rosenthal

NFL Network

28-27

Bears

Vinnie Lyer

Sporting News

31-23

Bears

Pete Prisco

CBS Sports

27-23

Falcons

Will Brinson

CBS Sports

28-27

Bears

Josh Kendall

The Athletic

Falcons

Carmen Vitali

FOX Sports

32-23

Bears

FiveThirtyEight

51%

Falcons

The Falcons are not an attractive team for experts to hedge their bets on as the quarterback play has been suspect as of late. On the other side, Bears QB Justin Fields has been taking off over the last few weeks following a slow start to the season.

These two NFC teams split their last six meetings. Chicago’s most recent win came in 2020, and Atlanta’s last victory was way back in 2017. Since both teams love to run the ball, Sunday’s game will likely come down to whoever controls the line of scrimmage.

Related

NFL Draft: 25 offensive prospects the Falcons could target

Falcons elevate WR Frank Darby, OL Ryan Neuzil from practice squad

Atlanta vs. Chicago: Previewing Week 11 with the Bears Wire

Falcons add Clemson DL, Georgia LB in 2-round mock draft

Drake London, Tyler Allgeier among PFF's highest-graded rookies

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

Recommended Stories