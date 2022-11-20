Experts heavily favor the Bears over the Falcons in Week 11
After suffering back-to-back losses, the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) desperately need a win in Week 11 to stay alive in the NFC South with seven games left to play in the season. The Falcons were leapfrogged by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who currently hold a one-game lead in the division.
On Sunday, Atlanta hosts the struggling Chicago Bears (3-7). Chicago blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead to the Lions in Week 10, but despite each team’s recent struggles, the experts are favoring the Bears over the Falcons in Week 11.
Tipico Odds: Falcons -155 (-3)
Name
Publication
Score
Winner
Lorenzo Reyes
USA TODAY
28-24
Bears
Safid Deen
USA TODAY
30-28
Bears
Jarrett Bell
USA TODAY
27-23
Bears
Nate Davis
USA TODAY
27-24
Bears
Greg Rosenthal
NFL Network
28-27
Bears
Vinnie Lyer
Sporting News
31-23
Bears
Pete Prisco
CBS Sports
27-23
Falcons
Will Brinson
CBS Sports
28-27
Bears
Josh Kendall
The Athletic
—
Falcons
Carmen Vitali
FOX Sports
32-23
Bears
FiveThirtyEight
51%
Falcons
The Falcons are not an attractive team for experts to hedge their bets on as the quarterback play has been suspect as of late. On the other side, Bears QB Justin Fields has been taking off over the last few weeks following a slow start to the season.
These two NFC teams split their last six meetings. Chicago’s most recent win came in 2020, and Atlanta’s last victory was way back in 2017. Since both teams love to run the ball, Sunday’s game will likely come down to whoever controls the line of scrimmage.
