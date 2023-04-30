Experts hand out grades for Rams’ 2023 draft class

It’s impossible to know how the Rams’ 2023 draft class will turn out, but one thing’s for sure: It was one of the biggest classes in the league, and the largest of the Sean McVay era with 14 picks. We’ll need to wait a few years before determining whether this was a successful haul or not, but that won’t stop experts from handing out their draft grades.

For the most part, the Rams’ class received some positive marks. Their grades ranged from C+ to A-, with the majority of them coming in at B or better. With so many picks, the Rams should be able to find at least two or three early starters in this class, but the long-term view of it is still unclear.

Here’s how experts graded the Rams’ class.

Touchdown Wire – Grade: B

Doug Farrar liked what the Rams did at the top of the draft, particularly with their first pick, Steve Avila. He questioned the selection of Stetson Bennett in the fourth round, however, which many fans and analysts have done, too.

I love the addition of Steve Avila up top — he’s a natural power blocker who will work his way into that depleted offensive line right away. And Tennessee’s Byron Young is a hybrid-sized (6-foot-2, 250-pound) rusher who had nine sacks and 42 total pressures last season. The fifth round was a value round for the Rams — Warren McClendon Jr. was a personal favorite as was Puka Nacua, Davis Allen should thrive in Sean McVay’s offense, and if Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson was six feet tall and weighed 200 pounds, we’d have been talking about him as we were talking about Devon Witherspoon, Christian Gonzalez, and Joey Porter Jr.



NFL.com – Grade: A-

Chad Reuter wasn’t as critical of the Bennett pick, saying he has the tools to potentially replace Matthew Stafford after he retires – though he needs to do some maturing, too.

He also liked the selections of Avila and Taylor in the first three rounds, but he believes Kobie Turner went earlier than expected.

Analysis: Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford functioned as the Rams’ first-round pick again this year. The team added more picks through various Day 2 trades. Adding Avila bolsters the interior of the offensive line, while Young’s closing ability gives him a chance to become an effective edge defender. Turner was a productive player at Richmond and Wake Forest but went a bit earlier than projected.



Pro Football Focus – Grade: A-

Pro Football Focus noted that Young isn’t a finished product as a pass rusher, but the potential is there for him to become a quality player. Turner got some good recognition from the analytics site, which viewed him as one of the most underrated players in the entire draft.

The Rams grab one of the most underrated players in the class. After producing at an elite level in the FCS for Richmond, Turner transferred to the Demon Deacons and earned a 92.2 PFF grade in 2022 — the second-best mark in the Power Five, behind only Georgia’s Jalen Carter. Turner plays with excellent leverage and possesses strong hands and quicks.



Sports Illustrated – Grade: B

Gilbert Manzano, who used to cover the Rams, gave them a grade of ‘B’. He views Avila as a potential starter at guard next season and the team’s center of the future, while Young fills a clear need at edge rusher. Turner should get better after learning from Aaron Donald, too.

The Rams were smart to add depth to the offensive line after the starting unit was decimated by injuries in 2022. Avila could compete for a guard spot next year and possibly become the center of the future. L.A. followed with another smart decision, addressing its pass-rushing need by selecting Young, who could provide that after recording seven sacks last season. Turner lacks ideal size as a defensive tackle, but he’s a polished pass rusher and will get to learn from Aaron Donald. The Rams made noise on Day 3 after selecting Bennett to be the backup for Matthew Stafford. — G.M.



The Ringer – Grade: C+

Danny Kelly noted how large the Rams’ draft class is, consisting of 14 total players. The quantity is there, but he doesn’t believe they found a star in this class. And while Byron Young is an older prospect, Kelly sees him as “an athletic marvel.”

I’m also a fan of day-three role players Clemson tight end Davis Allen, BYU pass-catcher Puka Nakua, and Ole Miss running back Zach Evans, the latter of whom could push Cam Akers for carries early on. This wasn’t the flashiest group of players for the Rams, and I’m not sure I see a star. But L.A.’s got to rebuild the depth of their roster—and this was a solid start.



FOX Sports – Grade: B

Eric D. Williams gave the Rams a ‘B’ for their class, noting that Bennett should be a “solid backup” to Stafford. Young will help replace Leonard Floyd on the edge, and Avila should shore up an offensive line that turned into a revolving door last season.

The Rams had several needs to fill, particularly on the defensive side, where Aaron Donald is one of the few starters sticking around. Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young should help replace the production left vacant by the departure of Leonard Floyd. TCU product Steve Avila helps bolster an offense that started 14 different offensive-line combinations in 2022. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett should be a solid backup for the aging Matthew Stafford.



