Experts hand out grades for Commanders’ 2023 draft class

The 2023 NFL draft is over, and teams are hurrying to sign the top undrafted free agents as we head toward rookie minicamps. The Washington Commanders wrapped up the draft weekend by selecting seven new players, some of whom should become immediate contributors.

While everyone knows you can’t grade a draft until 2-3 years down the road, the experts have weighed in. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN gave the Commanders a “B” for their efforts.

The consensus liked Washington’s draft, but not everyone did. Most liked the Commanders’ first-round pick, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, but some questioned if he should’ve been selected over Christian Gonzalez.

Here’s how experts graded the Commanders’ class.

Touchdown Wire

Doug Farrar weighs in, and he liked the first two selections, particularly Jartavius “Quan” Martin.

Washington is already getting poleaxed for taking Emmanuel Forbes with Christian Gonzalez still on the board, but if your preference is for a rangier, aggressive cornerback with insane production (14 interceptions and an FBS-record six pick-sixes in his collegiate career), Forbes hits the mark, especially if he’s able to add to his 166-pound frame. There should be fewer arguments about the addition of Illinois’ Jartavius Martin; he’s a corner-to-safety convert who can succeed all over your secondary. Ricky Stromberg and Braeden Daniels add to a line in need, and if there’s a sleeper here, it might be Andre Jones Jr., who racked up 20 sacks and 109 total pressures over for seasons as a starter for the Ragin’ Cajuns. And watch out for KJ Henry, who had five sacks and 53 total pressures last season for Clemson. The Commanders have made their statement at quarterback — they are clearly all-in on Sam Howell, and I don’t disagree with that assessment.

Pro Football Focus

PFF liked what the Commanders did on the first and third days of the draft.

The 26th-ranked player on PFF’s big board, Forbes was elite when it came to playing the ball in college. He produced an 87.2 PFF grade in 2022 and finished his three-year career at Mississippi State with 14 interceptions and 17 pass breakups. Daniels started at left guard in 2019, right tackle in 2021 and left tackle in 2022. He’ll likely fit in best on the interior in the NFL, but he offers athleticism and versatile depth for a Washington offensive line that finished last season as the 24th-ranked unit in PFF pass-blocking grade. After news came out right before the draft that the Commanders are not planning on exercising the fifth-year option for 2020 No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, they trade up to add K.J Henry off the edge. This doesn’t necessarily mean a move is imminent — we’re now in the fifth round, after all — but is notable nonetheless. Henry earned an 84.0 pass-rush grade with a 15.9% pass-rush win rate in 2022 but is a bit older and didn’t test very well.

You can find PFF’s full analysis here.

The Ringer

The Ringer liked Washington’s first three picks but didn’t seem to have an overall favorable opinion. Again, some can’t seem to separate grading only the players selected rather than saying they don’t like the QB situation.

The Commanders are in a weird spot right now, in transition from one owner to the next and without a clear-cut starter at quarterback. So it’s probably no surprise that the team’s draft felt a little bit rudderless, too: In the first round, Washington took a playmaking corner in Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes, who brings takeaway-creating instincts but an outlier lack of bulk (he’s just 166 pounds). I’m a fan of second-rounder Jartavius “Quan” Martin, who has the versatility to play both the safety and nickelback spots. And third-round center Ricky Stromberg could develop into a future starter. But overall, this is a pretty underwhelming haul for a team stuck in organizational limbo. Grade: C

NFL.com

Chad Reuter of NFL.com gave the Commanders a “B,” giving them a grade for each day. Reuter really liked Washington’s Day 3 haul.

Day 1 grade: B Day 2 grade: B Day 3 grade: A- Analysis: If the ball finds Forbes in the NFL like it did in college, his lean frame won’t be a concern. They eschewed other needs to bolster the secondary again with nickel back/safety Martin and then grabbed the solid Stromberg a bit earlier than I expected him to go, as centers were quickly coming off the board. Daniels will excel if he plays guard in the NFL. Henry’s combination of strength and agility on the edge made him a good find in the fifth round, and Jones has potential on the outside. The Commanders chose not to select a tight end but Rodriguez does meet their need for a thumper in the backfield.

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco hands out a “B+” to the Commanders, offering his best and worst picks.

Best Pick: First-round corner Emmanuel Forbes is light at 170 pounds, but he can play. He is a big-play specialist who can cover. He is needed in that secondary. He will push for time right away. Worst Pick: I didn’t love the pick of guard Braeden Daniels in the fourth round. I think there were better options. He is a developmental guy in my book. He played tackle in college, but should move inside. The Skinny: They needed to get help in the secondary and on the offensive line, which they did. In addition to Forbes, second-round safety-corner Jartavius Martin is a good player who can do a lot of things. Fifth-round pass rusher K.J. Henry has a ton of talent and will help behind Chase Young and Montez Sweat, who will be looking for new deals soon. This draft showed one thing: They firmly believe in Sam Howell — and they should —even if nobody wants to believe it.

Sports Illustrated

Gilbert Manzano and Matt Verderame gave the Commanders a “C” and called picking Forbest a “head-scratching move.”

The Commanders prioritized the secondary, but they made a few head-scratching moves, starting with Forbes, whose 166-pound frame might give him fits at the next level. Forbes has length and he displayed a knack for making plays in college, but his lack of strength might not allow him to play as free in the NFL. Martin struggled with tackling and had subpar instincts on the field at Illinois. Washington gets a passing grade for addressing needs in the secondary, but perhaps it bet on the wrong players.

Grade: C

