Experts hand out grades for Bears’ 2023 offseason

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their offseason program, where Organized Team Activities are underway.

It’s been an eventful offseason for general manager Ryan Poles, who added some potential impact players to the roster. Whether it was trading for wide receiver DJ Moore or signing linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards and guard Nate Davis or drafting offensive tackle Darnell Wright, defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

Here’s a collection of all of the grades for the Bears’ 2023 offseason from various media outlets, where most experts believe Chicago had one of the best offseasons.

Pro Football Focus: A-

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson believes the Bears had a solid offseason that has the potential to be a huge payoff for the team moving ofrward.

Chicago’s offseason evaluation begins with the decision to commit to Justin Fields going forward and not replace him with a rookie quarterback at the top of the draft. Doing so enabled the Bears to trade down to No. 9 overall and acquire a No. 1 receiver for Fields in the process (D.J. Moore). Their approach to talent this offseason seems to have involved some significant appetite for risk, but the potential payoff is huge. In free agency, they invested heavily in linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and made a much more modest signing of perennial overachiever T.J. Edwards. In the draft, Darnell Wright has a highlight reel of crushing blocks but one of the worst run-blocking profiles of any top pick in recent memory. Interior defensive linemen Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens each has physical tools but didn’t display impact play in college. Chicago did mitigate risk well with contingency plans at several spots, so overall this was a big jump for a roster that had been torn down a year ago.

CBS Sports: A

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin believes the Bears had the fourth-best offseason behind the Lions, Jets and Panthers.

Committing $90M+ to linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards was an odd use of resources considering they just dealt the superior Roquan Smith because of his price tag, but there’s no denying this team is much better across the board. QB Justin Fields finally has a legit No. 1 WR in D.J. Moore thanks to their trade down from the No. 1 pick. OG Nate Davis should help up front. And both RB D’Onta Foreman and TE Robert Tonyan should be rugged red-zone options. Getting a potential Day 1 starting RT in rookie Darnell Wright is a plus as well.

Pro Football Network: Massive Improvement

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller ranked all 32 teams and their offseasons, putting the Bears in the top “Massive Improvement” tier right behind the Lions.

The Bears have had a busy offseason, and they may not be done yet. The roster still has holes, and the Bears still have about $30 million in salary cap space to spend, should they choose to do so. But adding Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards creates a competent and young second level. Adding DJ Moore brings Justin Fields a legitimate three-level threat that is a fringe No. 1. Darnell Wright should immediately start on the right side of an offensive line that desperately needed help. But their draft goes even deeper than that. Gervon Dexter has a ridiculous amount of upside on the defensive interior, and Zacch Pickens could be the kind of 3-technique that Matt Eberflus can fall in love with. Tyler Scott adds speed to the outside as a receiver, and Roschon Johnson was a solid value pick in Round 4.

Bleacher Report: A+

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Bears had a perfect offseason with an A-plus grade, where they upgraded Justin Fields’ supporting cast and the defense.

In addition to wideout D.J. Moore, Chicago also added the likes of running back D’Onta Foreman, tight end Robert Tonyan, guard Nate Davis and rookie right tackle Darnell Wright to help support Fields. Fields had a very inconsistent offensive line and an underwhelming skill group last season and was forced to carry the offense with his legs (1,143 rushing yards). Both units should be better this year, and a skill group of Moore, Foreman, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Cole Kmet, Tonyan, Khalil Herbert and rookie Roschon Johnson could be one of the better groups in the NFC North. Chicago also upgraded a defense that ranked 29th in yards allowed and 32nd in points allowed last season. Veterans like T.J. Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds and Andrew Billings will help immediately, while rookies like Gervon Dexter Sr., Tyrique Stevenson and Zacch Pickens could become nice building blocks over the next couple of seasons.

Yardbarker: B-

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Yardbarker’s Seth Trachtman believes the Bears improved their roster this offseason, although he thinks they still have a ways to go.

No team entered the offseason with more resources than the Bears, and Chicago has done a nice job rebuilding the roster from top to bottom. The team’s big free agent acquisitions include Tremaine Edmunds, DeMarcus Walker, T.J. Edwards, and Nate Davis, while the team also added No. 1 wideout DJ Moore by trading back in the draft. Chicago hit on many of last year’s draft picks and hope for a repeat with a class that includes tackle Darnell Wright, defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. While the roster isn’t quite there yet, there’s little debate about the improvement while also carrying over cap space into next year.

Sports Casting: A

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Sports Casting’s Stephen Sheehan ranked the Bears in the “A Tier” with the third best offseason behind the Eagles and Panthers.

Ryan Poles deserves a round of applause for an excellent offseason that should make life much easier for Justin Fields. The second-year GM acquired a true No. 1 receiver (D.J. Moore) for his promising quarterback, addressed the team’s biggest need in the first round (offensive tackle), and added quality players at other positions throughout the draft. Oh, and the Bears defense should be much better in 2023 thanks to the additions of free-agent linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards and second-round defensive tackle Gervon Dexter. And with extra ammunition in the 2024 draft, Poles could turn the Bears into legit Super Bowl contenders in no time.

