How experts graded Titans’ pick of CB Caleb Farley

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson decided to roll the dice with his first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft when he selected cornerback Caleb Farley out of Virginia Tech at No. 22 overall.

Farley comes with some risk because of the multiple back surgeries he has had in the past, one of which was as recently as March. However, if he can avoid further issues, the 22-year-old has a chance to be an elite shutdown corner at the next level.

Taking a calculated risk like this might seem crazy to some considering what happened with Isaiah Wilson last year, but seeing how high Farley’s ceiling is, and after the Titans had success with Jeffery Simmons in a similar situation in 2019, the move just makes sense in that particular spot.

While we approve, do experts feel the same way? Check out how the Titans’ pick of Farley was received by experts from different media outlets.

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire: A

"Obviously, the medicals are the only reason Farley was available this late, but the Titans still made a wise move by stopping his fall here. Farley opted out of the 2020 college football season due to COVID-19, and had offseason back surgery, but he got good marks at the NFL’s medical checks earlier this month. He’s a top-10 talent at full strength, so if he’s able to stay healthy, this will be a grand slam pick." GRADE: A

Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire: B

"Analysis: There are some outlets and/or evaluators that have Farley as high as CB1 on their boards, and when you watch the Miami game you can see why. He has some elite traits at the position, such as that recovery ability, and given his relative inexperience at playing corner, you can see room for growth and a potentially high ceiling. His background as a quarterback also gives him a great feel for the game, and where to get on each route to disrupt the play. He might need time to round out the press-man part of the game, and the medical history requires some further examination, but this is a talented player who can contribute immediately — as long as he’s healthy. "Grade: B. Getting a player of Farley’s talent with the 22nd overall pick is amazing value for a team in desperate need at the position. I had Farley going to Tennessee in my final mock draft, and this is what I wrote."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: B+

"Analysis: Tennessee found a top-12 talent available at No. 22, so it made the selection, despite Farley's previous back and knee injuries. The Titans have a big need at the position, and his size, length and smooth athleticism are fun to watch. At some point in every draft, teams must decide how much medical risk to take with their early selections. His upside as a playmaker makes him worthy of this selection."

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report: C

"Strengths: Closing speed, overwhelms receivers with his size and length, natural identifying and playing ball "Weaknesses: Medical evaluation, transition through backpedal, open-field tackling "Risk assessment plays a large role in a prospect's evaluation, especially if the individual in question has an extensive injury history. "Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley is arguably the best all-around cornerback prospect in the class. He has everything a team wants at the position. He's 6'2" and 207 pounds with no glaring deficiencies in his game. He's one of the best natural athletes at his position. Farley can thrive in both man and zone coverages. In 23 career games, the 22-year-old posted 25 combined defended passes and interceptions. "Farley is a first-round talent all day long, except for his string of medical concerns. "He sat out Virginia Tech's pro day after revealing he needed a second back surgery to clean up an issue that caused him to miss time in 2019. This is problematic on two levels. First, back injuries are always worrisome. Secondly, he opted out of the '20 season, yet the issues still cropped up during training. "Back concerns only add to the fact that Farley suffered a torn ACL at the onset of his collegiate career. "Eventually, talent trumps trepidation. But a sliding scale exists when the value becomes too much to pass up. "For the Tennessee Titans, they couldn't let Farley pass with this year’s 22nd pick. Amazingly, the organization chose one of the class’s riskiest prospects after already moving on from last year’s first-round selection, right tackle Isaiah Wilson. "Wilson’s issues were completely different than Farley’s, but the uncertainty swirling around the cornerback can’t be overlooked. His medical profile is downright frightening. "Still, before Farley’s addition, the Titans planned to move forward with Kristian Fulton, a 32-year-old Janoris Jenkins and Kevin Johnson trying to handle slot duties. The group wasn’t pretty. "As such, general manager Jon Robinson had to make a move." Grade: C

Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports: C+

"The Titans let Malcolm Butler, Adoree’ Jackson and Desmond King walk, so corner was a huge need. If Farley is healthy, it’s a home run. He’s a long, highly athletic man-cover talent. But multiple teams we spoke with in the lead up to the draft expressed concern about the fact that he’s now had multiple microdisectomies and that his back issues could linger. After whiffing on Isaiah Wilson hard last year, this is quite the risk this time around. They must feel good about his medical eval. Grade: C+."

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: B-

"This is a boom-or-bust pick. If he's healthy, this is a great pick. But injury concerns are real."

Nick Goss, NBC Sports: A-

"Grade: A- "Farley underwent back surgery in March, and he ended up being available much later than many mock drafts (top 10 in a bunch of them) had projected before his procedure. "It was a great outcome for the Titans. One of their primary roster needs entering the draft was cornerback, and if healthy, Farley has the potential to be a star. His talent (including impressive speed and size) is definitely worth the gamble at No. 22 in the first round."

Pro Football Focus: Very Good

Pick Grade: Very Good If Farley had a clean medical report, he would have gone within the first 10 picks. He suffered a torn ACL in 2017, had a back operation in 2019 and then had another surgery in late March. That makes this a risky bet, but if he stays healthy, this is a huge steal. His 6-foot-2, 207-pound frame with 33 ⅜-inch arms is ideal for an NFL corner. Farley is also capable of running a sub-4.3-second 40-yard dash and boasts the production to back those traits up. He earned a 90.5 coverage grade in his final college season in 2019.

