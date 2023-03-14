How experts graded Jamel Dean’s re-signing

Cornerback Jamel Dean isn’t going anywhere.

The upcoming fifth-year corner out of Auburn was expected to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. Still, general manager Jason Licht was able to lock him up without the use of the franchise tag and without much cap room, signing him to a four-year, $52 million deal. The team will be happy to have him back in Tampa Bay, as Dean has accrued seven interceptions and defended 41 passes during his time as a Buc —he’ll be alongside Carlton Davis as one of the team’s shining pieces in the secondary heading into the 2023 season.

Here is what experts thought about Jamel Dean’s re-signing with the Bucs:

ESPN: B-

ESPN’s Seth Walder praises Dean’s consistency at the position and thought that the price he was signed for was befitting of his level of play.

At a position where player performance can vary wildly from year to year, Dean has been awfully consistent. He has allowed 0.8 or 0.9 yards per coverage snap in each of the past three seasons, better than the 1.2 average for outside corners, per NFL Next Gen Stats. And he’s only 26 years old. Put those factors together, and it’s easy to see why Dean was one of the most prized free agents of this offseason. I’m good with the price based on what we know right now, as an average of $16 million per year pays Dean as a solid corner but not a super elite one. And it is a little less than what J.C. Jackson got a year ago, even though the salary cap is higher now.

Sporting News: A

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer was impressed that the Bucs were able to keep Dean on a good deal.

The Bucs were trying their best to keep their best corner for Todd Bowles and this is a reasonable deal to lock him up.

Sports Illustrated: A-

Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame praised Dean as a “cornerstone” of Tampa Bay’s defense and lauded Jason Licht for signing him to a deal without the franchise tag.

The Buccaneers are in the midst of rebuilding, yet they see Jamel Dean as a cornerstone moving forward… This offseason, Tampa Bay has released left tackle Donovan Smith and running back Leonard Fournette, and is allowing linebacker Lavonte David to test the market. There was a chance Dean might leave after not being given the franchise tag, but GM Jason Licht kept Dean, making him the 10th-highest paid corner in terms of overall value. At 26 years old, Dean is still an ascending corner. And under coach Todd Bowles’s blitz-heavy scheme, he’ll be a key part of Tampa’s defense for years to come.

The Athletic: A

Mike Jones of the Athletic noted that Dean took a pay cut to stay with the Bucs, but that doing so was to his benefit.

The No. 10 free agent in The Athletic’s rankings and second-ranked cornerback (behind James Bradberry) agrees to a four-year, $52 million deal, with $26 million guaranteed.The steady riser was expected to have a number of suitors and land a big pay day. Instead, he remains with Tampa Bay on a deal that isn’t quite as rich as some had anticipated, but suits both sides. Based on how Dean has performed thus far, he’ll certainly earn every penny of this contract. He only just became a full-time starter last season, his fourth as a pro, but already has seven career interceptions.

PFF: A

After acknowledging Todd Bowles and Jamel Dean’s strange saga amid the team’s 2022 playoff game against Dallas, Pro Football Focus acknowledged Dean’s skill and praised the value Tampa Bay got from the signing.

This is one of the surprises of the entire free agency period. Dean was benched for Tampa’s playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, and reports indicated that he could sign a really big deal outside of Tampa. It was reported that Dean had a broken toe for the game, but he played 17 special teams snaps, so the whole situation is a bit bizarre. Nonetheless, Dean was the top young cornerback available on the free-agent market, and Tampa gets exceptional value with this re-signing. Over the last three seasons, Dean ranks behind only Jaire Alexander and Jalen Ramsey in PFF coverage grade at the position. He’s also earned a top-15 coverage grade on press coverage snaps, where he thrives as a big, physical corner who can bump the top outside wide receivers off their routes.

