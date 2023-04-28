How experts graded Jaguars’ pick of Anton Harrison in first round

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick Thursday wasn’t sexy or particularly exciting, but it’s tough to argue with the logic or sense of the selection.

After losing Jawaan Taylor in free agency and amid news that Cam Robinson will soon be suspended, the Jaguars picked offensive tackle Anton Harrison.

While that kind of sensible draft selection typically receives positive reviews from experts, it was the wheeling and dealing of Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke that helped the team earn even higher marks.

Here’s what experts thought of the Jaguars’ night on Thursday:

NFL.com (Chad Reuter) - A

Analysis: “Lacking depth at offensive tackle and with Cam Robinson facing suspension, the Jaguars addressed their O-line in the first round with an up-and-coming prospect in Harrison. The mobility he showed during last season and at the NFL Scouting Combine was impressive, so it’s not a surprise he went in Round 1. The top corners were off the board and this draft’s depth at tight end allowed Jacksonville to meet this need first.”

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - B+

Analysis: “They traded down and still landed a tackle they probably would have taken at No. 24. That’s good drafting. Harrison can come in and play left tackle or right tackle, depending on where they play.”

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - A

Analysis: “The Jaguars had a bigger need to develop at offensive tackle right before the draft with Cam Robinson facing a possible PED suspension. They did lose Jawaan Taylor in free agency and needed depth anyway behind Robinson and Walker Little. Now Little might need to slide to the left side given Harrison is a physically impressive run blocker for the right side at first before developing much better in pass protection.”

The Athletic (Scott Dochterman) - B

Analysis: “A three-year player with two seasons as Oklahoma’s starting left tackle, Harrison worked in multiple schemes and has enough versatility to become a quality starter on either side for the Jaguars.

Story continues

“With starting left tackle Cam Robinson suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing policy, Jacksonville needed at least a swing tackle capable of starting along with Walker Little. The Jaguars traded down twice and picked up three additional mid-round selections.”

Pro Football Focus - Good

Analysis: “This makes a lot of sense given the reported suspension for Cam Robinson. Harrison ranked 24th on the PFF big board, so the Jaguars get him at about the right spot but pick up three additional picks by moving down. He allowed just nine total pressures from 447 pass-blocking snaps in 2022.”

Yahoo Sports (Charles McDonald) - A

Analysis: “With Cam Robinson reportedly on the brink of suspension, the Jaguars needed a stud tackle to protect Trevor Lawrence and be a long-term starter. Harrison is a strong replacement for Jawaan Taylor and has athleticism to grow into a dominant player.”

The Ringer (Danny Kelly) - B-

Analysis: “With Cam Robinson facing a possible suspension in 2023, the Jaguars address a big position of need here, nabbing an athletic, nimble-footed pass protector in Harrison. A two-year starter for the Sooners, Harrison blocks with a strong punch and good balance, but he needs to clean up his handwork and learn to sustain longer as a run blocker. This is a reach for me—he’s my 50th-ranked player—but Harrison has moldable traits and a ton of upside.”

Touchdown Wire (Doug Farrar) - A

Analysis: “I liked Harrison’s tape a lot, and I’m not surprised that he went in the first round. I’m also not surprised that he went to the Jaguars, who lost Jawaan Taylor in free agency, and look to lose Cam Robinson to an NFL suspension. The Jags’ primary need at the end of last season was their secondary, and that still applies, but this is a nice fit for a line in obvious need of reliable, consistent protectors for Trevor Lawrence.”

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire