How experts graded every Clemson football player taken in 2023 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is over, and 32 former college players have new professional homes. Among them were Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy, who was taken 28th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who went 29th overall to the New Orleans Saints.

Murphy became the Tigers' first first-round pick since quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne in the 2021 draft. Bresee's selection with the very next pick meant Clemson had a pair of players drafted in the first round for the fourth time in five years. The duo is the first from Clemson to be drafted back-to-back in Round 1.

Here's how draft experts are grading the Bengals' selection of Murphy and the Saints' selection of Bresee.

CBS Sports

Grade for Cincinnati's pick of Murphy: B

The reason: "There is great value in getting Murphy in this spot. If they want to win a Super Bowl, they have to beat the the great quarterbacks in the AFC. That means pressure. Murphy joins a good group and gives them fresh legs." — Pete Prisco

Grade for New Orleans' pick of Bresee: B+

The reason: "This is a need pick. They suffered some hits at defensive tackle in free agency, so they had to find help. Bresee had injuries and other things that held him back at Clemson, but he has a ton of talent. That will show up on the next level." — Pete Prisco

Sports Illustrated

Grade for Cincinnati's pick of Murphy: B+

The reason: "With a stacked roster, the Bengals went with the best-player-available approach, and they didn’t waste any time announcing the selection of Murphy, who has high upside and displayed a relentless motor at Clemson. The Bengals could have a deep pass-rushing group with Murphy, Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson." — Gilberto Manzano

Grade for New Orleans' pick of Bresee: C

The reason: "After watching Shy Tuttle and David Oneymata leave for other NFC South teams in free agency, the Saints replenished their interior with Bresee. At Clemson, Bresee played 25 games across three seasons and totaled 15 tackles for loss along with nine sacks. At 300 pounds, he’s more of a run defender than a disruptor in the pass game." — Matt Verderame

Sporting News

Grade for Cincinnati's pick of Murphy: A

The reason: "The Bengals got a potential top-10 talent to further boost their pass rush beyond Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard vs. going after a tight end they really liked in Michael Mayer. Murphy is a solid pass rusher but also has the speed, quickness and versatility to be effective vs. the run, even at linebacker at first." — Vinnie Iyer

Grade for New Orleans' pick of Bresee: A

The reason: "The Saints got gutted at defensive tackle when starters David Onymata (Falcons) and Shy Tuttle (Panthers) left for division rivals in free agency. This is a great pick and an upgrade given Bresee is such a reliable run stuffer with great untapped potential as a pass rusher." — Vinnie Iyer

Bleacher Report

Grade for Cincinnati's pick of Murphy: A

The reason: "Cincinnati is already extremely talented at defensive end with Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample. But the beauty of the Murphy selection is that he won't be rushed into a primary role at the onset of his career since he needs further development time and he can add to specific sub-packages at multiple different spots." — Brent Sobleski

Grade for New Orleans' pick of Bresee: B+

The reason: "Bresee can immediately bring some explosivity to the group and regularly collapse the pocket. Again, he needs to remain healthy, but he has the talent of a top-10 prospect in this class. The Saints are taking a chance, but it's one well worth it late in the first round." — Brent Sobleski

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Grades for every Clemson football player taken in 2023 NFL Draft