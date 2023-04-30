Experts grade Panthers’ 2023 NFL draft class

After an offseason coaching change and a huge trade up the board to acquire the No. 1 overall pick, the Panthers have a fresh start and a new franchise quarterback. Bryce Young, my top-ranked passer in this class, can be a superstar. The 5-foot-10 passer processes the game so quickly and sees things before they happen. I’ve said before that if he were four inches taller, he’d have a similar grade as some of the best I’ve ever scouted. The reality is this pick has some risk because we’ve never seen a pocket passer under 6 feet tall have consistent success at the NFL level; Young is 2 inches shorter than Drew Brees. Young can maneuver the pocket and scramble better than Brees, but Young isn’t a great runner like Kyler Murray, who also is 5-foot-10. This pick is going to be a litmus test for how NFL teams evaluate signal-callers going forward.

This Carolina roster has a ways to go, especially after losing wideout DJ Moore as part of the trade with Chicago. The organization gave up a 2024 first-rounder and a 2025 second-rounder in the deal too, and it had just five picks in this draft. Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (39) is a big riser since the end of the season; he has a great mix of size and speed, and he is great after the catch. I’m lower on edge rusher DJ Johnson (80), who I thought went about two rounds too early. Chandler Zavala (114) could be an impact guard. Safety Jammie Robinson (145) had a stellar week of practices at the Senior Bowl in February. I like his potential.

This class is all about Young and what he becomes, but the 2024 first-rounder Carolina gave up looms large over the next year. If Young & Co. struggle, Chicago might have a top-five choice.