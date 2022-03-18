Experts grade the Colts’ trade for DE Yannick Ngakoue

The Indianapolis Colts made their first big splash of the new league year on Wednesday when they traded cornerback Rock Ya-Sin straight up for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Losing Ya-Sin was a tough blow to a secondary that is already thin, but adding Ngakoue was a move that needed to be made. The Colts haven’t had a strong presence on the edge consistently since Chris Ballard took over as general manager in 2017.

This trade makes a massive difference on the outlook of the pass rush for the Colts, which was one of their biggest needs entering the offseason.

Here’s how the trade was graded by experts around the league:

CBS Sports

Author: Tyler Sullivan

Grade: B+

Author’s Take: “While we say that Chandler Jones is an upgrade over Yannick Ngakoue, that’s not to slight the new Colts pass rusher. Indy graded as the 18th best pressure unit in the NFL last year, per PFF, which is a spot that they should improve upon with Ngakoue now in the fold. The former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft will only be 27 by the start of next season, so there is plenty of room for him to possibly jump to an even higher level of play. His age also jives nicely with Buckner, Darius Lenoard, Bobby Okereke, and Kwity Paye for Indy to construct a front that they can grow with for the foreseeable future.

The club will need to replace Ya-Sin — played 54.1% of the defensive snaps in 2021 — in some capacity, but still have Kenny Moore as its No. 1 corner, so a minor addition in free agency or via the draft may only be what the team needs there.”

The Athletic

Author: Sheil Kapadia

Grade: A

Author’s Take: “The Colts have had Ya-Sin in their building for three years now. If they viewed him as a quality starter whom they wanted to extend, they wouldn’t have made this trade.

Rather than letting Ya-Sin play out the final year of his contract and potentially getting nothing in return for him, they land a young, proven, productive pass rusher in Ngakoue. In a perfect world, Ngakoue plays well opposite last year’s first-round pick Kwity Paye, and the Colts extend Ngakoue. In other words, he becomes a long-term solution rather than a short-term fix.

But even if that doesn’t happen, the Colts can still get a comp pick, and they’re just giving up a player, not draft picks (although Indianapolis still needs to fill their hole at cornerback).

The best moves offer low risk and high upside. This qualifies for the Colts.”

Sporting News

Author: Vinnie Iyer

Grade: B

Author’s Take: “This is a pretty good swap for both teams as Indianapolis gets good pass-rush depth for its scheme and the Raiders improve their secondary depth. They are just average players at this point, however.”

CBS Sports

Author: Tyler Sullivan and Jordan Dajani

Grade: B+

Author’s Take: “Ngakoue has traveled around quite a bit in his career, but the pass rusher is still only 26-years old and should help a Colts defense that was the 18th-best pressure unit in the NFL last year, according to PFF. His age also fits nicely with others along the front seven like DeForest Buckner, Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, and Kwity Paye, so Indy could be looking at a solid core for the foreseeable future. “

For The Win

Author: Christian D’Andrea

Grade: A-

Author’s Take: “Ngakoue is also five years younger than Jones, and while he doesn’t carry the same kind of name recognition, he was pretty good! Now he gets to work alongside DeForest Buckner and 2021 draftees Kwity Paye (who I am obligated to note is a Rhode Island High School Football Legend) and Dayo Odeyingbo. That’s a lot of edge rushing depth.

That makes the swing vote in this deal Ya-Sin, who was the 33rd selection of the 2019 NFL Draft. GM Chris Ballard had three shots in that second round and mostly missed; Ya-Sin is now a Raider, Ben Banogu (No. 49) has never made an NFL start and Parris Campbell (No. 59) has played just 15 games in three seasons due to injury.”

ESPN

Author: ESPN Staff

Grade: B-

Author’s Take: “Can Ngakoue make the Colts better? They surely need someone of his profile. Last season, their defense generated pressure on only 27% of opponents’ dropbacks, ranking No. 26 in the NFL. There are certainly reasons to wonder why Ngakoue has changed teams so often in the past two years, but pass-rushers who are available in their mid-20s are going to have some flaws.”

Bleacher Report

Author: Brent Sobleski

Grade: B+

Author’s Take: “Ngakoue is an effective pass-rusher, too. But the Raiders saw an opportunity to add one of the league’s best players at a premium position, one who also happened to have familiarity with the new coaching staff and scheme. The Colts also needed a boost off the edge since.”

