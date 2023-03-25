Experts grade Colts’ signing QB Gardner Minshew

The Indianapolis Colts added some insurance to their quarterback room during free agency by signing Gardner Minshew to a one-year deal.

While the expectation is that the Colts will leave the 2023 NFL draft with a new rookie quarterback on the roster, Minshew is regarded as one of the best bridge/backup options in the game.

His deal was cheap as far as his role with the team goes, and he has two full seasons of experience working with new head coach Shane Steichen.

Here’s how some of the experts around the league graded the signing:

The Athletic: A

Experts: Mike Jones

The Colts are expected to draft a quarterback in the first round, but they still need a veteran, and Minshew makes a lot of sense. He joins the Colts on a one-year, $3.5 million fully guaranteed deal that includes another $2 million in incentives. Minshew is following new Colts head coach Shane Steichen to Indy from Philadelphia, where Minshew backed up Jalen Hurts and Steichen served as their play-caller. Minshew, who has starting experience, could serve as the placeholder starter if the QB drafted by Indy isn’t ready for prime time.

Sports Illustrated: A+

Experts: Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano

Sometimes, the signing makes too much sense not to happen. Gardner Minshew to the Colts is such a signing. The backup quarterback is reuniting with coach Shane Steichen, signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Minshew comes over from the Eagles, where he spent two years with Steichen as his offensive coordinator. Before Philadelphia, Minshew broke into the league with the Jaguars, where he started 20 games over two seasons. Minshew is one of the league’s better backups, throwing 44 touchdowns against 15 interceptions in his career. He’ll be an ideal fit in Indy, where he’ll likely work with a rookie.

Walter Football: A

Experts: Walter Football Staff

The Colts didn’t have a viable quarterback on their roster prior to this signing. They obviously plan on drafting a quarterback at No. 4 overall, but what if that signal-caller isn’t ready to play right away? Indianapolis needed another option, preferrably one with a decent amount of starting experience. Gardner Minshew checks that box. He’s one of the top No. 2 quarterbacks in the NFL right now, and he’ll be able to help mentor whichever quarterbacks the Colts choose. He’ll be doing so at a cheap price, so there’s nothing bad to say about this signing.

Bleacher Report: C+

Experts: Maurice Moton

While the Indianapolis Colts will likely draft a quarterback in April, new head coach Shane Steichen has his potential stopgap veteran. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the club agreed to terms with Gardner Minshew on a one-year deal. For the past two seasons, Minshew served as a backup behind Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Steichen was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator before he moved on to Indianapolis. As a fill-in starter in four games for the Eagles, Minshew threw seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He racked up at least 240 passing yards in three of those outings. With his knowledge of Steichen’s system, he’ll have a chance to open the 2023 season under center, presumably over a rookie signal-caller. The Colts released quarterback Matt Ryan on Tuesday. They can also cut Nick Foles and save $2.1 million, per Over the Cap. Sam Ehlinger only has three starts on his resume compared to Minshew’s 24 starts, which dates back to his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019 and 2020). Minshew seems like the Colts’ placeholder for the future at quarterback, though we know he can sling the football in the meantime.

