Experts explain why Dallas Turner, Terrion Arnold are Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates

Two former members of the Alabama Crimson Tide defense were selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft and experts are sharing high praise for both of them. Edge rusher Dallas Turner was selected No. 17 overall by the Minnesota Vikings and cornerback Terrion Arnold was drafted by the Detroit Lions at No. 24 overall.

Recently, ESPN NFL draft experts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller broke down their picks for a few different categories (subscription required). Turner and Arnold are mentioned numerous times.

First, the two experts broke down their favorite picks from the first round with the best value.

Reid chose Arnold stated, “Getting the top-ranked corner on my board at No. 24 was a huge steal for Detroit. For the second consecutive year, an Alabama defensive back somehow fell to the Lions.” He also went on to explain that Arnold will be an “immediate starter” for the Detroit defense.

As for Miller, he believes Turner was the best pick in Round 1, writing, “The Vikings traded up to get Turner, but they still stole the draft’s best edge player. I had him at No. 7 overall on my board. Outside of quarterback, defensive end was the team’s biggest need after losing Danielle Hunter in free agency. Now, Turner (10 sacks in 2023) can team up with free agent acquisition Jonathan Greenard to give the Vikings a legitimate one-two punch off the edge.”

The two then broke down their early picks for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Miller picks Arnold, arguing, “The Lions can get after the quarterback and create opportunities for the defensive backs to make plays. Arnold will reap the benefits of that pass rush with his ball-hawking skills that allowed him to grab five interceptions at Alabama last season.”

Reid predicts Turner will be the award recipient. “He is a perfect match for Brian Flores’ defense. And even after the Vikings signed Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel this offseason, Turner will likely receive significant snaps on a defense that lacks depth off the edge.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow former Alabama players as they prepare for their rookie seasons in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire